Tesla Drives in Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Tesla reported Wednesday third-quarter results that topped analyst as higher margins and deliveries boosted performance. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gained 0.84% in after-hours trade following the report. Tesla announced earnings per share of $1.86 on revenue of $13.76...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Microsoft Gains as Cloud Demand Drives Revenue Growth

Investing.com – Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT ) traded 2.3% higher in Wednesday’s premarket as its Cloud business topped $20 billion in revenue for the first time to drive the company past analysts’ estimates for the first quarter. Microsoft Cloud generated 36% more revenue on-year to touch $20.7 billion as clients...
MARKETS
investing.com

McDonald’s Gains as Price Hikes, New Menu Drive Revenue

Investing.com – McDonald’s stock (NYSE:MCD) rose nearly 3% Wednesday as the burger chain rode price hikes and new menu items to take its third-quarter sales and profits past analysts’ estimates. The stock also got a boost from a 7% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.38 per share and a...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Will Facebook Recover From Its Post-Earnings Selloff?

After reporting earnings on Monday following the market close, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares lost 5% on Tuesday. The social media behemoth beat on earnings but came up short on revenue and average monthly user growth. The mammoth networking platform may be facing its most significant risk ever from the so-called "Facebook Papers." That's the collective designation for the plethora of information whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
investing.com

Coca-Cola Gains as Demand for Soda Boosts Profit, Forecast

Investing.com – Coca-Cola stock (NYSE: KO ) rose nearly 3% on Wednesday as the beverage maker lifted its annual sales and earnings forecast after it drove third-quarter numbers past analysts’ estimates. The company successfully executed price hikes and rode strong demand for its soda and beverages in the three months...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Centene tops Q3 estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Centene Corp. beat estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance on Tuesday, . The St. Louis-based company posted net income of $584 million, or 99 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $568 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.26, ahead of the $1.24 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $32.4 billion from $29.1 billion, also ahead of the $31.6 billion FactSet consensus. Total operating expenses came to $31.9 billion, up from $28.2 billion a year ago. The company said its managed care membership rose 5% to 26.5 million. Its health benefits ratio climbed to 88.1% from 86.4% a year ago. The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.15 and revenue of $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.11 and $124.8 billion. Shares were down 3.3% premarket but have gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings EPS and Revenue beat estimates

Tesla (TSLA) released earnings after the close on Wednesday, October 20. Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.86 versus the estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.76 versus the estimate of $13.63 billion. Tesla (TSLA) shares are trading $858.74 in the after market, a change of -0.81%...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Tesla Blasts Q3 Earnings Forecasts, Posts Record $13.76 Billion In Revenues

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while notching one of the strongest profit margins in the group's history, as the clean-energy carmaker continues to defy the impact of a slowdown in China vehicle demand and the global shortage in semiconductors. Tesla said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Jumps As Wedbush Forecasts 'Across The Board' Q3 Earnings Beat

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares bumped higher Monday ahead of the clean-energy carmaker's third quarter earnings later this week, with Wedbush analysts Dan Ives expecting an 'across the board beat' following record deliveries and surging China sales. Tesla, which moved more than 241,000 cars over the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enphase Energy jumps more than 25% after Q3 earnings, microgrid news

Enphase Energy Inc. stock rallied more than 25% on Wednesday, poised for its highest close since Jan. 7 and its largest one-day percent increase since March 2020. The stock was the best performing in the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The energy management technology company late Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations, saying it earned an adjusted 60 cents a share on sales of $352 million in the quarter, compared with forecasts for adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $345 million. Enphase earlier this week announced a new solar microinverter for its customers in North America, saying the device was capable of forming a microgrid during a power outage using only solar power and providing backup power without a battery.
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Share Price Targets and Broker Ratings

While gold has started to rally into the latter part of October 2021, the precious yellow metal has had a relatively soft year, missing out on the reflation trade opportunity, as it balances the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the world’s largest economy (the US). Source: IG Charts. The...
METAL MINING
Zacks.com

Valmont's (VMI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

VMI - Free Report) registered profits of $51.65 million or $2.40 per share in third-quarter 2021, up from $39.34 million or $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.57 per share in the reported quarter, up from $1.99 logged in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

3 Rapidly Growing Companies Set To Deliver Triple-Digit Returns When They Report

The U.S. earnings season, which has so far seen roughly 80% of companies reporting beat expectations, shifted into high gear this week. While most of the focus is on the big-name mega-cap stock like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), there are several other fast-growing names set to enjoy robust earnings and revenue growth thanks to surging demand for their products and services.
STOCKS

