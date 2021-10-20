IV vitamin infusion franchise DRIPBaR expanding into Frisco

ReBalance Physical Therapy has postponed its opening date to Nov. 1 due to shipping delays with treatment tables, co-founder and clinic director Dr. Milo Tarighi said. The clinic, located at 4747 4th Army Drive, Ste. 150, Frisco, was originally expected to open in mid-October. ReBalance Physical Therapy will specialize in treating orthopedic neck and lower back pain, chronic headaches, jaw pain and orthopedic injuries. Doctors of physical therapy provide treatment including hands-on manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, breath work, balance training and fall prevention. Each session ends in the clinic’s designated cooldown space, equipped with zero-gravity chairs, recovery compression sleeves and noise-canceling headphones.
