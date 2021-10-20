CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

IV vitamin infusion franchise DRIPBaR expanding into Frisco

By Leah Waters
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island-based vitamin infusion franchise DRIPBaR plans to open a Frisco location by the end of the year, according to a company press release. The location at Preston Ridge will be...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Walgreens testing drone deliveries in Frisco, Little Elm

FRISCO, Texas - North Texas is the test site for Walgreens drone deliveries. Google's drone-making affiliate, Wing, says it's done test flights at Hillwood’s AllianceTexas Flight Test Center in Fort Worth since June. Next week, Wing will start testing its drone deliveries over neighborhoods in Frisco and Little Elm. The...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ReBalance Physical Therapy delays Frisco opening to November

ReBalance Physical Therapy has postponed its opening date to Nov. 1 due to shipping delays with treatment tables, co-founder and clinic director Dr. Milo Tarighi said. The clinic, located at 4747 4th Army Drive, Ste. 150, Frisco, was originally expected to open in mid-October. ReBalance Physical Therapy will specialize in treating orthopedic neck and lower back pain, chronic headaches, jaw pain and orthopedic injuries. Doctors of physical therapy provide treatment including hands-on manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, breath work, balance training and fall prevention. Each session ends in the clinic’s designated cooldown space, equipped with zero-gravity chairs, recovery compression sleeves and noise-canceling headphones.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Frisco, TX
Business
Frisco, TX
Health
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Rhode Island State
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

Japanese department store to add second North Texas location in Frisco

Japanese department store Teso Life is set to become the latest addition to the Frisco Ranch shopping center at the intersection of Preston Road and Warren Parkway. The Flushing, N.Y.-based retailer will take over 10,385 square feet of space formerly home to Stereo East Home Theater as part of the shopping center’s expansion. The store is projected to open in late summer 2022, according to Heather Nguyen, development manager for NewQuest Properties, the commercial real estate firm behind the project.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Infusion
Dallas News

‘Gravity riding’ biking tower planned for Frisco park near PGA headquarters

Frisco Parks and Recreation officials on Oct. 19 presented an early concept for a “gravity riding” biking tower at a park near the upcoming PGA Frisco headquarters, as originally reported by Community Impact Newspapers. Presented as a roughly 40-foot-tall fixture for cyclists, the tower would sit on the 164-acre Northwest...
FRISCO, TX
Dallas News

Grand Prairie development will bring new housing and retail

Construction has kicked off on a Grand Prairie real estate project that will bring new housing and retail buildings. Called Midtown GP, the 56-acre development is being built at State Highway 161 and Forum Drive, just north of Interstate 20. Kalterra Capital Partners is building the mixed-use project, which will...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Dallas News

Lawsuit accuses high-profile health care CEO April Anthony of stealing people, ideas from Encompass

April Anthony, founder of leading home health care company Encompass, is being accused of breaching her employment contract by secretly meeting with employees after leaving the firm earlier this year, resulting in five high-ranking executives joining her new competing venture. Dallas-based Encompass Health, founded by Anthony in 1998, and Birmingham-based...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Dallas News

Children’s Health breaks ground on a 300,000-square-foot expansion to Plano campus

Accessing pediatric medical care has never been easier for families living north of Dallas, as major children’s hospitals expand or take shape to serve fast-growing Collin and Denton counties. Dallas-based Children’s Health broke ground Tuesday on a major expansion of its Plano medical campus, with the planned addition of a...
PLANO, TX
Dallas News

Neiman Marcus CEO says a more normal social and travel calendar will help the luxury retailer

As customers return to their social lives, Neiman Marcus believes it has a tailwind of higher sales to build on during the holiday season. Men’s apparel, women’s shoes, handbags and jewelry have been the top-selling categories that drove a 6% sales increase in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on July 30 compared with the same quarter in 2019, said Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.
DALLAS, TX
Health Digest

Can Women Use Rogaine?

Hair loss in women can occur for many different reasons. Rogaine is an over-the-counter treatment for hair loss, but is it suitable for women?
Dallas News

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller undergoes heart procedure in FW hospital

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller underwent a heart procedure Tuesday at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, his office said. Miller, 66, underwent the cardiac catheterization procedure after he experienced shortness of breath and chest discomfort last Friday evening and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
Retraction Watch

COVID-19 vaccine-myocarditis paper to be permanently removed: Elsevier

A paper claiming that cases of myocarditis spiked after teenagers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines that earned a “temporary removal” earlier this month will be permanently removed, according to a publisher at Elsevier. As we reported last week, the article, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

Big industrial project will add five buildings in North Fort Worth

Developer Trammell Crow Co. is planning to break ground soon on a huge new industrial park in North Fort Worth. The more than 2 million-square-foot speculative distribution and warehouse project will include five buildings near Alliance Airport. It’s in Crow’s 35 Eagle industrial park at Interstate 35W and Eagle Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy