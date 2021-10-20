CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman reveals new dates for postponed US solo concerts

wxhc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman launched the 2021 U.S. leg of his Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour earlier this month, but many of the originally announced dates wound up being postponed because of issues regarding COVID-19 restrictions. As he continues playing a portion of his 2021 stateside outing,...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Day

Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman appears solo at the Garde Saturday

In the old days, signing on to be a roadie for prog rock icon Rick Wakeman wasn't particularly easy. Not that Wakeman isn't a personable, very funny person — as folks will see during his "Even Grumpier Old Rock Star" tour when it hits the Garde Arts Center Saturday. In...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rick Wakeman opens up the vaults for fans

Rick Wakeman's newly launched Caped Crusader Collector Club is offering fans the chance to get his previously unreleased soundtrack to the 1984 adaptation of the classic H. Rider Haggard novel She. Fans who sign up to the CCCC will receive three CDs a year, which will feature rare and live...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
gratefulweb.com

Join Keyboard Legend Rick Wakeman’s Caped Crusader Collector Club

On October 14th sign up to the Caped Crusader Collector Club and receive a membership pack containing an individually numbered membership card, a signed (by Rick) welcome letter, an exclusive year book full of rare photos, articles and memorabilia from Rick's personal archive, a sticker and four 8x10 photos. You will also receive the first exclusive CCCC CD release, which is the previously unreleased Wakeman soundtrack from the feature film, “She.” The following three releases for the year will feature rare and live music from the Wakeman vaults. Further, there will be three exclusive CD releases issued within the year, which members will receive automatically through the post periodically. Please note, these releases will not be released to the general public, either online or at any other retailer.
MUSIC
hamlethub.com

Prog Rock Legend Rick Wakeman of YES Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on October 30 with a brand new tour

Rick Wakeman has much to celebrate these days. The keyboard legend was recently honored as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the Queen of England. And now, after many months on lockdown in the U.K. he’s finally back on the road after his long-delayed follow up to 2019’s sold out The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour - The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Lockport Union-Sun

JENNINGS: A 'Roundabout' chat with Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman’s scheduled performance at Babeville later this month has been postponed, but not before the former Yes keyboard wizard took time out of his schedule to conduct a phone interview to discuss his iconic solo album, “The Six Wives of Henry VIII.”. Wakeman joined Yes in 1971, replacing keyboardist...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Wakeman
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
David Bowie
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Grumpier Old Rock Star' Rick Wakeman's Sheldon Concert Hall show is postponed

Update: This concert is being rescheduled to a date in early 2022. Ticket holders should retain their tickets., which will be valid once the new dates are confirmed. An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible. Original post: Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

RICK WAKEMAN Announces Rescheduled 2022 Solo Tour Dates

Rescheduled dates for Rick Wakeman’s The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour of the US have now been announced for February/March 2022. Tickets for the original 2021 concerts will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and are on-sale now. Visit Rick’s website for the theatres’ sites for tickets and information.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboardist#Concerts#Rock Roll Hall#Abc Audio
newcity.com

Long-Distance Runaround: A Conversation with Rick Wakeman in Advance of His Upcoming Show at Copernicus Center

Rick Wakeman is renowned for a number of things. Dressed in his omnipresent cape, the Royal College of Music alumnus is best known as the on-again, off-again keyboardist for Yes. He first joined the progressive rock group in 1971, appearing on their breakthrough third album, 1971’s “Fragile.” That record features the hits “Roundabout” and “Long Distance Runaround.” Wakeman left the group in 1974, but subsequently rejoined and quit again no less than four more times. And that doesn’t even count his eight years in ARW, a band with fellow ex-Yes men Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin.
CHICAGO, IL
wxhc.com

The Rolling Stones’ 40th anniversary ‘Tattoo You’ reissue hit stores today

The Rolling Stones' expanded 40th anniversary version of their chart-topping 1981 album Tattoo You got its release today. The reissue, which is available in multiple formats and configurations, features nine previously unreleased tracks from that period. All versions of the Tattoo You reissue feature a newly remastered version of the...
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Hear ABBA’s “new” single — originally recorded in 1978

"Just a Notion," the new single released from ABBA's much-anticipated comeback album, Voyage, isn't really that new at all. ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus says "Just a Notion" was originally recorded toward the end of 1978, and was probably destined for their album Voulez-Vous, but he claims he doesn't "have a clue" why it didn't make the final cut.
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Former Jay and the Americans singer Jay Black dead at age 82

Jay Black, former lead singer of the 1960s pop-rock group Jay and the Americans, died Friday at age 82, his family revealed to Rolling Stone. According to the statement, Black passed away from complications from pneumonia, and he also battled dementia in recent years. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Black,...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wxhc.com

The Beatles’ 1970 album ‘Let It Be’ returns to top 10 of ‘Billboard’ 200 following deluxe reissue’s release

The Beatles have gotten back into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, thanks to the reissue of the band's final studio album, 1970's Let It Be. The album, which spent four weeks at #1 on the chart in June and July of 1970, reenters the tally at #5 after earning 55,000 equivalent album units during the week following the reissue's October 15 release.
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Bruce Springsteen discusses his latest projects and performs “The River” on ‘The Late Show’

Bruce Springsteen paid a visit to CBS' The Late Show on Wednesday, where he discussed, among other things, Renegades: Born in the USA, the book Bruce co-authored with former president Barack Obama coming out on Tuesday; and The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a film and album documenting Springsteen's performances with the E Street Band at the historic MUSE benefit concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden, being released in various formats in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy