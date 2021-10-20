Let's end the abuse

My husband and I were with our dog at Seal Point the other day. As she played with a new dog we chatted with the owner, who was visiting on election-related business. As we explored that work he mentioned that he knows many politicians. “I never met a single politician that I liked!” He shared. “Wow!” I responded. “I work with a whole bunch of them and I really like them.” I shared about my tiny role in government (I’m an appointed county commissioner on the LGBTQ Commission) and how that gives me many opportunities to watch city, county, state and federal electeds, appointeds, staff and volunteers in action. I think they’re awesome. Whenever someone says something negative about “government,” I always try to share stories about the people I’m privileged to work with.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO