Let's end the abuse

By Editorials
Rock County Star Herald
 7 days ago

#Every1KnowsSome1 highlights commonality of domestic abuse. Each year the Southwest Crisis Center joins advocates, survivors and supporters across the nation to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their...

www.star-herald.com

UpNorthLive.com

Women's Resource Center shares signs of domestic violence to watch out for

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the Grand Traverse Women's Resource Center is honoring survivors and their stories. The center says calls to their crisis helpline dramatically increased during the pandemic. Juliette Schultz, the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, says these are...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Times West Virginian

For victims of abuse, there's Hope Inc.

FAIRMONT — On average, it takes seven tries before a victim permanently leaves an abusive relationship, which means the victim leaves and returns six times before leaving the harmful situation for good. The staff and volunteers at Hope Inc., are there each and every time. “Taking the first step is...
FAIRMONT, WV
San Mateo Daily Journal

Let’s hear it for the supes

My husband and I were with our dog at Seal Point the other day. As she played with a new dog we chatted with the owner, who was visiting on election-related business. As we explored that work he mentioned that he knows many politicians. “I never met a single politician that I liked!” He shared. “Wow!” I responded. “I work with a whole bunch of them and I really like them.” I shared about my tiny role in government (I’m an appointed county commissioner on the LGBTQ Commission) and how that gives me many opportunities to watch city, county, state and federal electeds, appointeds, staff and volunteers in action. I think they’re awesome. Whenever someone says something negative about “government,” I always try to share stories about the people I’m privileged to work with.
SAN MATEO, CA
Scranton Times

End domestic abuse cycle

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in seven men, and one in four women have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner. Last year, 109 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to domestic violence; 56 of those deaths at the hands of an intimate partner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Domestic abuse charity's fear when funding ends

A charity that provides interventions for domestic abuse victims has said it is worried about its future. Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU), which covers north Wales, has received "invaluable" extra funding worth £300,000 during the pandemic. It fears it could lose vital services when Covid funds end next year. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

