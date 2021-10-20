CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small School Mega Preview: Salado vs. China Spring, Geronimo Navarro at Wimberley, Canyon at Pampa and more!

Cover picture for the articleCanyon (6-1) at Pampa (6-1): District play finally gets going in 3-4A Division I and two teams with eyes on the district title meet up in Pampa, both teams are coming off a bye last week. Two weeks ago Canyon slipped past Andrews 28-26, the Eagles ran out to a 22-8...

Small School Mega Preview: District Supremacy on the Line Across Texas

Tyler Chapel Hill (5-2, 1-2) at Kilgore (5-1, 2-0): It’s a dogfight this week in 9-4A Division I as the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs square off against the No. 8 Kilgore Bulldogs. Tyler Chapel Hill continued its descent from the DCTF rankings as they fell to Palestine last week 30-27. At halftime, Chapel Hill was down 23-0 but they were able to score 27 straight points to get it close to end the game. Freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbon helped rally his team back as he ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns; Brisbone didn’t start the game but came in to start the third quarter and showed why the coaching staff has been so high on him. After their bye week, Kilgore didn’t miss a beat as they had a dominant 46-26 win over Mabank. Quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt was 13 of 17 for 274 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. His main target was Dadrian Franklin, who had two touchdowns. Running back Davin Rider had 118 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Chapel Hill will need to come out a lot faster if they want to make sure this game remains close, they cannot afford a third straight slow start and they can’t afford a third straight district loss. Kilgore has been playing great football recently and is simply more consistent than Chapel Hill at this stage. DCTF Intern Joshua Price’s Pick: Kilgore by 10.
TEXAS STATE
lonestargridiron.com

Navarro Dismantles New Tech photo gallery by Jacqueline Springs

The Geronimo Navarro Panthers Traveled to Manor New Tech to open the District 14-4A DII schedule with a 69-0 shellacking of the Titans! Navarro raced to a 48-0 halftime lead and the game was never in doubt. Manor New Tech finished with 0 yards on offense and 2 First Downs with one via a penalty!
FOOTBALL
wxxv25.com

High School Volleyball: Ocean Springs vs. Brandon

In the 6A ranks, Ocean Springs paying a visit to Brandon. Lady Greyhounds led by their 11 seniors, not ready to play their last match just yet. Lady Greyhounds take one, but that’s not enough as the Lady Bulldogs get it done at home, ending the dream season for OS 3-1.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
texashsfootball.com

China Spring vs Gatesville: A Friday Night Fight

China Spring (6-0, 1-0) travels to Gatesville on Friday night to take on the Hornets (2-4, 0-1) in a District 9-4A DII battle at 7:30 PM. The Cougars look to continue their winning ways over an improved Gatesville team. China Spring vs Gatesville. Gatesville Offense vs China Spring Defense. The...
CHINA SPRING, TX
texashsfootball.com

Allen vs Denton Guyer: A Texas High School Football Preview

The Allen Eagles (5-1, 2-0) face off against Denton Guyer (7-0, 3-0) Friday night at 7 PM in a battle of ranked teams in 6A. Guyer is allowing 16 points per game on defense. Allen is scoring 44 points on offense and averages 479 yards of total offense per game.
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

College/High School Volleyball: Apache Ladies sweep Navarro

TJC (19-9, 7-5) won 25-23, 25-22, 25-19. Navarro falls to 13-8 and 7-4. The Apache Ladies’ next match is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 against Lee College in Tyler. The match has a 6 p.m. start. TJC is also at home on Saturday, Oct. 23 against Coastal Bend (2 p.m.).
TYLER, TX
KCEN

Week 9 | Game of the Week: Salado at China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — In Week 9, 6 News is taking the Game of the Week to one of the area’s most anticipated game. Salado visits China Spring in a District 9 4A Div. II clash where the undefeated No. 5 ranked Cougars will host the second place team in the district.
CHINA SPRING, TX
highlandernews.com

Mustangs hosts Austin Navarro High School Oct. 22

The Marble Falls High School football team hosts Austin Navarro High School on Friday, Oct. 22 for the annual Homecoming game. The Mustangs are looking to break a three-game skid in front of their home fans and alumni. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nathan Hendrix/The Highlander.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
reviewjournal.com

Fielder’s Choices: Foothill over COVID, Canyon Springs

When the grownups who make the rules added a Class 5A to the other classes of high school football around here, everybody thought there were going to be these great games every week. Except for maybe when the other 5A teams played against Bishop Gorman or Liberty. That doesn’t seem...
SOCCER
texasfootball.com

Big School Mega Preview: Hightower vs. Paetow, Angry Orange vs. MOJO, Brewer vs. Azle and More!

San Angelo Central (4-3, 2-1) at Odessa Permian (6-2, 3-1): San Angelo Central had the rare occurrence of earning a win on their bye week as the Bobcats loss to Frenship turned into a win as Frenship was forced to forfeit their win due to use of an ineligible player. The Bobcats got things going two weeks ago in their last outing rolling past Midland High 41-17. The advantage the Bobcats have going into this one is Midland High runs the same offense as Permian, so the assignment football that the San Angelo defense will need to defend the Permian option will be very familiar. Permian a week ago knocked off Midland High 34-23 as QB Rodney Hall led the way for the Panthers rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns and he completed all eight of his passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. This is not a vintage San Angelo team, but the Bobcats are scrappy and they’ll hang around in this one, but Permian’s got the edge at the skill positions and the Panthers are playing in the friendly confines of Ratliff Stadium. Stepp’s Pick: Odessa Permian by 11.
SAN ANGELO, TX
taylorpress.net

SALADO SWEEPS LADY DUCKS

Salado handed the Lady Ducks volleyball team their sixth straight loss last Tuesday 3-0; 25-17, 25-14, 25-16. The Lady Ducks traveled to Jarrell last Friday still searching for their first district…
SALADO, TX
texasfootball.com

Texas Tech Coaching Search: Four early targets for the Red Raiders

Texas Tech announced the firing of head football coach Matt Wells on Tuesday afternoon, nearly 72 hours after the Red Raiders lost at home to Kansas State to fall to 5-3 (2-3 in Big 12 play). Wells, in this third season in Lubbock, was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders were 4-6 in 2020.
TEXAS STATE
The 562

High School Football Preview: Wilson vs. Lakewood

The playoff picture remains up in the air for a handful of Moore League football teams, and Thursday night’s matchup between Wilson and Lakewood will go a long way in deciding which teams will earn a coveted postseason spot. Lakewood (2-5, 2-1) is hosting this one at their temporary home...
LAKEWOOD, CA
seguintoday.com

Week 9 Seguin, Navarro, Marion Football Previews

(Seguin) – Seguin looks to maintain its share of first place in the District 12-5A-Division I football standings Friday with a home win over Buda-Johnson in a matchup of 4-0 district teams. The 5-2 Matadors and 7-0 Jaguars share the district lead with Dripping Springs (7-0, 4-0), with each of...
SEGUIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Salado gets its share of China Spring's wrath, 48-7

All year long, the No. 5 China Spring Cougars have turned back every team that has come at them, usually by a wide margin. The Salado Eagles, despite coming into the game Friday night with an equal 2-0 District 9-4A Division II mark, felt the same Cougar wrath all of their other opponents have felt in 2021, as China Spring cruised to a 48-7 win.
CHINA SPRING, TX

