(Jockey Tyler Gaffalione / Coady Photography) Tyler Gaffalione is making things look easy, these days. Easy as 1-1-1, instead of 1-2-3. After Sunday’s races were completed, Gaffalione was running away with the “Rider’s Title” at this year’s Keeneland October Race Meeting. Running. Away. Away. Away. After 52 mounts, Gaffalione — who as emerged as the top shelf rider in Kentucky throughout the year, now — had amassed a whopping 15 wins, 4 seconds and 3 thirds. His horses are already closing in on nearly $1 million in earnings.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO