Colorado State

Pregnant Colorado Woman Forced to Walk a Half Mile to Hospital

By Doc Holliday
 7 days ago
This is a moment and a challenge that only a mother can truly understand. A new video share shows a Colorado woman who was forced to walk the last half mile to the hospital to deliver her baby after her car broke down. This is wrong on so many...

