CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Stolen Food Truck May Be In Wyoming

By Zach Spadt
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities in Colorado say a stolen food truck may be in Wyoming. According to a statement from the Jefferson County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen from...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Laramie PD Looking for Vehicle

The Laramie Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run accident. This accident happened at Safeway on October 26 at around noon. There could be minor damage to the passenger side door or cab rear from striking a black...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

34 COVID Patients Hospitalized at Cheyenne Hospital

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 34 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, October 25. That's according to a post on the CRMC Facebook page. According to the post, 28 of the people hospitalized had not been fully vaccinated, while 6 people had been vaccinated. The post says 12 people were in the Intensive Care Unit of which one person was fully vaccinated.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Lusk, WY
County
Jefferson County, CO
City
Littleton, CO
Laramie Live

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Identify Body Discovered Near Hiland, Cause of Death Ruled as ‘Homicide’

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has identified the individual whose body was found in Natrona County near Hiland, Wyoming on September 15, 2021. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the individual was identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, a 36-year-old resident of Wyoming. Additionally, the Natrona County Coroner has...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Twilliam Jeffco Us
Laramie Live

This Business In Cheyenne Is Set To Close!

It's gonna be a sad day in Cheyenne when this shop closes!. Downtown Mercantile, a boutique and gift shop, announced that it would be closing in December, as the owner, Miss Kris, is retiring. They announced the closure earlier in September by putting the building up for sale. After this...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

What’s Going On With the Construction at I-180 and 5th in Cheyenne?

You've probably noticed there is lots of construction around Cheyenne as of late. If you're frequently downtown, you can't wait until every single lane open on each street once again, especially for those roads minimized to just one lane. However, another spot at a busy intersection has one street closed off at I-180 and 5th in south Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

A Bomb Cyclone Sounds Terrifying! Could It Possibly Hit Wyoming?

In case you missed it, a 'Bomb Cyclone' is currently making its way up the West Coast. The term itself sounds like one of the most terrifying thing ever and so far, a lot of California has either experienced it or is currently experiencing it. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone? And is it possible that this bomb cyclone could hit Wyoming?
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laramie Live

What To Do In Laramie This Weekend

With homecoming weekend here, there are plenty of events that are taking place in Laramie this weekend!. The GhoseChase Scavenger hunt begins on Saturday! Download the app to join in and explore Laramie in a fun and exciting scavenger hunt in time for Halloween! More information can be found here.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Gas Prices Down Slightly, National Prices On the Rise

In Wyoming, it's been awhile since we have gotten any sort of price break at the gas pump. While it has looked like it could be trending toward a decent price decrease over the past month, the national average gas price has been on the rise this week and that doesn't bode well for Wyoming's average price across the state to continue its recent trend.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

LIFT Wyoming Hosts Fall Symposium for High Schoolers Ready to Change Their Community from Within

One night, when Chad Varga was a little boy, his mother stabbed him. Despite this, on another night, Varga stood in front of her, facing her boyfriend. He took the beating meant for his mom and, after that, he knew that he had a decision to make. He stood up, wiped the blood off of his face, tried to take a deep breath, and he looked at himself in the mirror.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Sheriff: Baldwin Fired Shot on Movie Set that Killed Woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday at the movie set outside Santa Fe, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff’s officials say Halyna...
SANTA FE, NM
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy