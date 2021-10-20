This smart telescope will make stargazing so much fun

Give your beloved artwork new life with the LED Smart Poster customizable art. This totally immersive frame holds a 24-by-36-inch canvas poster, so you can fill it with one of your choosing. While the art is up to you, this piece of tech lights up your poster in a truly magical way. Turn on the frame, and its innovative LED technology shows any color you want. Simply control the colors via the app on your smartphone, where you can make them flash or display solid. Additionally, you can select from a range of different add-ons to customize the Smart Poster even more. For example, the 2D add-ons include letters and symbols that light up with the frame, and the 3D add-ons will mesmerize you. Finally, if you don’t have a poster to use, simply send a photo to the company, and they’ll print it to send along with your frame.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO