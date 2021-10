First, he dabbled in tequila. Now, he's on to beer. Tesla will soon launch its own beer, CEO Elon Musk announced earlier this month from Germany at the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair. Musk showed photos of the futuristic, not-at-all-traditional bottle with the T symbol and its name, "Gigabier," in blue lettering across the side of the bottle.Gigabeer confirmed!! 🍺 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/7CN8Qcjrld— Gali (@Gfilche) October 9, 2021 Between Giga Berlin opening this month and Musk moving Tesla's headquarters to Austin, it's not too surprising he is making his own brew. Tesla has registered trademarks, "Giga Bier" and "Giga Beer," with the...

