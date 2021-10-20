CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

How the housing crisis collides with public health

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
kazu.org
 6 days ago

It's incredibly stressful not knowing how you're going to make rent. That stress is amplified in the pandemic. When people can't pay their rent and have to leave their homes, they can be at greater risk for COVID-19. Right now, 1 in every 4 renters is having trouble paying. That's according...

www.kazu.org

CBS Boston

Boston To Remove Tents At ‘Mass And Cass’ Homeless Encampments; Public Health Crisis Declared

BOSTON (CBS) – City officials declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency on Tuesday, and Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced an Executive Order to combat a tent city that has popped up at the heart of the crisis in Boston. In recent weeks, dozens of tents have lined the area around Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Ave, known as “Mass and Cass” and “Methadone Mile”, near where the South End and Roxbury meet. The area has long been the site of open drug dealing and addiction. The city says it generates two dump trucks worth of waste a day...
BOSTON, MA
richmondconfidential.org

Applause and anger as Contra Costa board declares Covid misinformation a public health crisis

After nearly two hours of impassioned public comment, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday that declares COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis. Misinformation about the coronavirus has “significantly undermined public health efforts and the unmitigated proliferation of health misinformation has created a culture of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
News On 6

FDA Is Calling A Recent Drug Shortage An Urgent Public Health Crisis

Dozens of life-saving prescription drugs are in short supply, forcing doctors to use less-effective medications. The FDA lists 115 drugs in such low supply nationally that the agency calls it an urgent public health crisis. Three of the top five shortages are drugs used for chemotherapy, heart conditions, and antibiotics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

Week in Review: Acting Mayor Janey declares homelessness a public health crisis, and the latest on COVID boosters and vaccines for children

It's Friday, which means we review the major news of the week with listener callers and our expert panel. This week, we're joined by Marie-Frances Rivera, President of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, and Ed Lyons, Massachusetts Republican activist and writer. We discuss Acting Mayor Janey's executive order, banning tents and temporary shelters in Boston, the latest on COVID vaccine boosters and doses for children ages 5 through 11, and the home stretch of the Boston mayoral race.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Biden admin to release new overdose prevention strategy to combat evolving 'public health crisis'

The Biden administration is releasing a comprehensive Overdose Prevention Strategy focusing on primary prevention, harm reduction, evidence-based treatment and recovery support to combat what officials call an evolving "public health crisis." Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday is set to detail the administration's efforts to increase access...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
kazu.org

First responders in New York City have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated

About 46,000 public employees in New York City still are not vaccinated - many of them first responders. And city officials now say they have just 10 days to get the shots. BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been ratcheting up vaccine pressure on public employees for months, mandating the jab for health workers and public education workers. That still left more than 140,000 employees who could opt out of the COVID vaccine and instead choose to get tested regularly. But at a press conference yesterday, de Blasio said vaccines are the only way to keep cops and other city workers safe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should coronavirus vaccinations be mandatory for health care workers?

President Joe Biden's administration says it plans to require workers at health care providers that take Medicare and Medicaid funds to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Many providers have already instituted mandates. And those mandates have met pushback from some workers, who claim those rules violate their medical freedom. Should coronavirus vaccinations be mandatory for health The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should coronavirus vaccinations be mandatory for health care workers? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kazu.org

Advisers vote on whether FDA should authorize Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids

Children as young as 5 may soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Today an FDA panel voted overwhelmingly in favor of Pfizer and BioNTech's application to give a lower dose of its vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. The vote came after a daylong public meeting. NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin was watching it and is here to tell us what happened.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

