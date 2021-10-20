How the housing crisis collides with public health

About 46,000 public employees in New York City still are not vaccinated - many of them first responders. And city officials now say they have just 10 days to get the shots. BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been ratcheting up vaccine pressure on public employees for months, mandating the jab for health workers and public education workers. That still left more than 140,000 employees who could opt out of the COVID vaccine and instead choose to get tested regularly. But at a press conference yesterday, de Blasio said vaccines are the only way to keep cops and other city workers safe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO