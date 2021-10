Sudan’s ruling general has defended his decision to overthrow the country’s transitional government saying he prevented “civil war” and added that the prime minister he overthrew was not arrested but being held “for his own safety”. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said other ministers that the army detained could face trial despite protests mounting in the streets. He denied his actions are a coup and has vowed to push ahead with an elections timetable. Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under arrest, alongside several other senior civilian officials and political figures on Monday. The whereabouts of many of them are...

