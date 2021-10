Looking for an alternative to the haunted houses that are a bit too gory for the little ones but still want to have a fun Halloween experience this year?. Halloween may be well-known as the season of ghosts, goblins, and other scary things, but it’s also known for its many traditions surrounding pumpkins and fall decorating. Before you decorate your house or go trick-or-treating this Halloween, you may want to stop by the "Not So Scary" Halloween walk at the the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO