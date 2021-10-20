Here are the finalists for the 2021 Cundill History Prize.

Greenlight welcomes back Brittney Cooper (author of Eloquent Rage), Susana Morris, and Chanel Craft Tanner—activists, educators, scholars, and members of the Crunk Feminist Collective, a group of feminists of color who came of age in the hip-hop generation—for a special presentation of Feminist AF, their new intersectional resource for young feminists. Cooper, Morris, and Tanner apply the insights of feminist theory to address issues relevant to today’s young womxn, offering candid insights on friendships, bodies, family dynamics, emotional health, pop culture, dating, sex, sexism, racism, homophobia, classism, and xenophobia. “We cheer for everybody feminist—trans girls, cis girls, girls with disabilities, BIPOC girls, queer girls, working-class girls, nonbinary folx, and our non-girl allies,” the authors write.
Comments / 0