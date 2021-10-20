CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Here are the finalists for the 2021 Cundill History Prize.

By Snigdha Koirala
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday McGill University announced the finalists for the 2021 Cundill History Prize. The prestigious prize recognizes history writing in English that demonstrates historical scholarship, and “offers originality, literary quality, and a broad appeal.” The jury will reward the winning historian a generous $75,000,...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Here’s the shortlist for the 2021 Baillie Gifford Prize for Nonfiction.

Today, the Baillie Gifford Prize, the UK’s most prestigious annual prize for nonfiction, announced their 2021 shortlist. “I’m not sure I’ve ever been on a judging panel on which I’ve felt so invigorated and excited by the shortlist as I have on this Baillie Gifford Prize panel,” said Andrew Holgate, this year’s chair of judges. “Every one of these books is an enveloping read. There’s attack here, deep learning, challenge, keen analysis and revelation, but above all, there is outstanding storytelling, and deep pleasure to be had in reading all six of the books on this list.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here’s the shortlist for the 2021 T.S. Eliot Prize.

The T.S. Eliot Prize has just announced this year’s shortlist. Each year, the award seeks to celebrate the author with the best new collection of poetry published in the UK and Ireland. Described by Andrew Motion, the former English Poet Laureate, as “the prize most poets want to win,” the prestigious award offers £25,000 to the winning poet, and £1,500 each to the those shortlisted. Previous winners include Bhanu Kapil, Anne Carson, and Ocean Vuong.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
asbury.edu

Asbury Professor selected as finalist for Coniston Prize

Asbury professor Kristina Erny was recently chosen as one of five finalists for the highly competitive Coniston Prize in Poetry, given annually in recognition of an exceptional group of poems by a woman writing in English. Professor Erny is the Director of Asbury’s Creative Writing program where she teaches classes in poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction. She graduated from Asbury in 2006 and went on to earn an MFA in creative writing from the University of Arizona.
WILMORE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ignatieff
operawire.com

Operalia Announces 2021 Finalists

The Operalia Competition has announced the finalists for its 2021 edition. The finalists in the opera category are tenor Ivan Ayon-Rivas (Peru ), baritone Dmitry Cheblykov (Russia ), tenor Bekhzod Davronov (Uzbekistan), soprano Mané Galoyan (Armenia), tenor Jonah Hoskins (USA ), mezzo-soprano Victoria Karkacheva (Russia ), tenor Valery Makarov (Russia), countertenor  Keymon Murrah (USA ), baritone Edward Nelson (USA ), baritone Jusung Park (South Korea ), and soprano Emily Pogorelc (USA ).
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Yale University Press#Mcgill University#Today Mcgill University#The New Press#The Chair Of The Jury#The Horde Lrb#Mongols
singletrackworld.com

Best UK Community Initiative – The Finalists

We’re revealing the Finalists in each of the Singletrack Reader Awards 2021 categories. Thanks to all of you for your nominations, and to our awards sponsors, Kona Bicycles. Here’s who made the cut for the Best UK Community Initiative. This award is about people. Who is getting bums on bikes...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Spirit photography captured love, loss and longing

Photography has always had a relationship to haunting as it shows not what is, but what once was. The process whereby light must bounce off the subject and back towards the camera suggests that photographs have touched and carry a trace of what is shown. Scholars of fields from anthropology to art history have explored the association between photographs and ghosts. This association is exaggerated by spirit photography, which are portraits that visually reunite the bereaved with their loved ones — a phenomenon I attribute to the creative innovation of a Boston woman in 1861. Modern readers may be preoccupied...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Literary Hub

Phoebe Robinson on Her New Imprint and Anti-Racism Reading Lists

This week on The Maris Review, Phoebe Robinson joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new essay collection, Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes, out now from Tiny Reparations, Phoebe’s new publishing imprint. *. On reading submissions for her new imprint:. I think what helps is right...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

On the Very Human Importance of Walking: A Reading List

When I need to write, I always walk first. It seems to me that the two are inextricably linked: the pounding of feet on solid ground coaxes reluctant words out of me. It’s not that my brain becomes more active; instead, it quietens, and I begin to uncover insightful thoughts beneath the busy, mundane chatter that usually fills my head.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Literary Hub

On Cultivating Voice Through Playwriting in Prisons

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. In his new book Our Class, the journalist Chris Hedges describes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Nariman Youssef on Migration, Translation, and the Complexities of the “Mother Tongue”

Nariman Youssef speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about her work translating three short stories from Arabic for The Common’s portfolio of fiction from Morocco, in the spring issue. In this conversation, Nariman talks about the conscious and unconscious decisions a translator makes through many drafts, including the choice to preserve some features of the language, sound, and cadence that may not sound very familiar to English readers. She also discusses her thoughts on how the translation world has changed over the years, and her exciting work as Arabic Translation Manager at the British Library. Read her translations in The Common.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Margaret D. Jacobs on Our Troubled History of Injustice to Indigenous People

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Margaret D. Jacobs, the author of After One Hundred Winters: In Search...
SOCIETY
Literary Hub

WATCH: Brittney Cooper, Susana Morris, and Chanel Craft Tanner on a New Intersectional Resource for Young Feminists

Greenlight welcomes back Brittney Cooper (author of Eloquent Rage), Susana Morris, and Chanel Craft Tanner—activists, educators, scholars, and members of the Crunk Feminist Collective, a group of feminists of color who came of age in the hip-hop generation—for a special presentation of Feminist AF, their new intersectional resource for young feminists. Cooper, Morris, and Tanner apply the insights of feminist theory to address issues relevant to today’s young womxn, offering candid insights on friendships, bodies, family dynamics, emotional health, pop culture, dating, sex, sexism, racism, homophobia, classism, and xenophobia. “We cheer for everybody feminist—trans girls, cis girls, girls with disabilities, BIPOC girls, queer girls, working-class girls, nonbinary folx, and our non-girl allies,” the authors write.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Ursula K. Le Guin always wanted Powell’s Books to be a proud union shop.

Ursula K. Le Guin’s birthday—yesterday—should be some kind of national book holiday. The literary internet was awash in celebratory remembrances, quotations, miscellany… all of which only served to underline what a brilliant, compassionate, clear-eyed woman she was. To wit, the ILWU Local 5 shared via Twitter this 1999 letter Le...
ECONOMY
Literary Hub

Strout, Solnit, Porter: Here Are the Best Reviewed Books of the Week

Elizabeth Strout’s Oh, William!, Anthony Horowitz’s A Line to Kill, Rebecca Solnit’s Orwell’s Roses, and Billy Porter’s Unprotected all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. 1. Oh, William! by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House) 11...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Richard Powers on How Stories Can Help Us Cultivate Kinship with Other Creatures

Emergence Magazine is a quarterly online publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture, and spirituality. As we experience the desecration of our lands and waters, the extinguishing of species, and a loss of sacred connection to the Earth, we look to emerging stories. Each issue explores a theme through innovative digital media, as well as the written and spoken word. The Emergence Magazine podcast features exclusive interviews, narrated essays, stories, and more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy