After two frustrating results at home, D.C. United has made the trip to the Bronx to take on NYCFC in a game that has massive implications in the MLS playoff race. Both sides enter the game on 41 points, with United ahead of the Pigeons by virtue of the games won tiebreaker. That means that at the moment, the Black-and-Red would get the last playoff spot available in the East, while New York City would miss out.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO