CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

The Toms Had a Moment on the Palm Springs Trip You Didn’t See and It Involves LVP

By Anita Abedian
bravotv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unstoppable best friend duo that is the Toms — Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval — had a blast celebrating the Coachella-themed engagement of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, along with the couple’s friends, in Palm Springs. But the BFFs struck out on their own,...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Lala Kent Explains Why She Removed ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ‘Fab Four’ Pic — and James Kennedy Reacts

Throwing shade! Lala Kent revealed why she removed her Vanderpump Rules “fab four” photo — and fellow castmate James Kennedy has something to say about it. “Someone got affected,” Kent, 31, replied during Instagram Story Q& A on Wednesday, September 29, when a fan asked why the snap was taken down. She also rolled her eyes, seemingly referencing Ariana Madix’s comment on the original photo one day prior.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Claims Denise Richards Tried Hooking Up With ‘RHOC’ Stars After BravoCon

Lisa Rinna revealed some fresh tea on Denise Richards in a new Bravo tell-all, claiming her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star was up to even more than viewers saw during season 10. In the latest Real Housewives-themed book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, new claims have set off another wave of drama. In the book, Lisa Rinna, 58, shared some new information about her former co-star, Denise Richards, 50, who was infamously embroiled in a sex scandal with Brandi Glanville, 48, last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Lisa, there’s more scandal to be shared, as she claimed in the book that Denise allegedly propositioned women from The Real Housewives of Orange County after BravoCon in 2019.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Says He & Katie Maloney ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have Kids

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz shared how ready he is for bringing a ‘baby bubba’ into he and wife Katie’s life in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!. Could another Vanderpump Rules baby be on the way? For married couple Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 33, and Tom Schwartz, 39, it’s looking like more and more of a possibility! “Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Tom told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Travel & Give’s ‘Travel With a Purpose’ event at TomTom in West Hollywood. The Bravo star noted that although he’s more focused on opening up his new bar with co-owner/bestie Tom Sandoval, 38, at the moment, he still remained set on bringing up babies with wife Katie — after checking a few things off their list first.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Coachella, CA
realitytitbit.com

Does Raquel from Vanderpump Rules have a glass eye?

As Bravo’s party of the year R-Chella played out on screens – including James’ proposal to Raquel – some wondered if she has a glass eye. The Vanderpump Rules cast members are just a normal group of waitresses and waiters who have their own private lives to navigate. And we...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Ariana Madix
Person
Andy Cohen
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on James Kennedy and Max Todd's Friendship

Before Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules even officially kicked off, James Kennedy found himself at odds with another longtime member of this SUR squad. In the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premiere, it was revealed that James had gotten into an argument with his good friend Max Todd while out to dinner one night. After the night in question, James sent some nasty text messages to Max.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Here’s What Raquel Leviss Thinks of James Kennedy Being "California Sober"

Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy has been proudly sober for more than two years now — and while he's given up drinking alcohol, he still smokes weed. In the Season 9 premiere, Raquel Leviss opened up about her now-fiancé's sobriety (as you can see in the clip first shared with Bravo Insider members, above). "James has made so much progress," she said in an interview in the episode. "He's been sober ever since I gave the ultimatum to him." Of James smoking weed, she added, "I guess you can say that James is a California sober."
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#The Palm Springs Trip
bravotv.com

This Is Andy Cohen's Favorite Real Housewives Moment Ever

Since The Real Housewives premiered in 2006, there have been many, many unforgettable moments from across the franchises. The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn, takes a closer look at all things Real Housewives.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities You Didn't Know Had Famous Parents

When you think of Hollywood dynasties, a few powerful names come to mind. Sure, we have the Coppolas, the Fondas and the Eastwoods. But what about the famous family trees that are a little less obvious? Over the years, you might have seen Mick Jagger's daughter rock the catwalk, or watched Jennifer Aniston's father on a top daytime drama. Whether you never knew these celebrities were related or you simply forgot, these are the stars with parents who shine just as bright as they do.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Getting Cast On Real Housewives Was “Better” Than Having Babies

It’s been more than a hot minute, since Braunwyn Windham-Burke, along with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Kelly Dodd, was let go from Real Housewives Of Orange County, taking Sean Burke and his statement necklaces with her. And girl still won’t stop trying to be relevant. The ink has barely dried on the news that there’s […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Getting Cast On Real Housewives Was “Better” Than Having Babies appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy