Public Health

Mid-career women may have trouble recovering from pandemic setbacks, AARP study says

By Sara Luterman
19thnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne in 4 women aged 40 to 65 ended up taking on credit card debt to cover basic expenses like rent and food during the pandemic. Women aged 40 to 65 have been hit hard by the pandemic, with a quarter saying their financial situation has worsened, according to a new...

19thnews.org

POLITICO

Opinion | How Covid Is Killing People Who Don’t Even Have the Virus

Mark A. Rothstein is Herbert F. Boehl Chair of Law and Medicine and Director of the Institute for Bioethics, Health Policy and Law at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. In Cullman, Ala., Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency and sought treatment at his local hospital, but he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SmartAsset

2021 Average Savings by Age Group

If you have enough money, putting some kind of savings aside for both short- and long-term goals is important. After covering general expenses for your daily or monthly budget, an emergency fund could help you prepare for short-term costs such as … Continue reading → The post 2021 Average Savings by Age Group appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WEKU

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID

Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., staff members are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital's hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

I’m disabled and on a fixed income. The child tax credit is helping my family make ends meet

By Elizabeth Cropper As a single mother, I’ve sometimes struggled to provide for my family. Things became even more difficult six years ago, when I sustained a hip injury while working at my job in a warehouse. This accident left me permanently disabled with debilitating chronic pain and unable to work. My son and I […] The post I’m disabled and on a fixed income. The child tax credit is helping my family make ends meet appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
INCOME TAX
republicmonews.com

Seniors, Retirees To Receive Larger Checks in 2022; Here are 3 Big Social Security Changes Coming To Millions of Americans

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 5.9% for Social Security payments, the largest since 1982. This increase will take effect in January 2022 for the 62 million Americans who receive Social Security payments. SSA said SSI recipients would see their benefits increase effective Dec. 30, 2021. Here are three major Social Security Changes that many Americans should expect next year.
INCOME TAX
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Credit card accounts churn up concern

Dear Amy: I need some advice. For the last five years, my husband has been churning credit cards (opening up credit card accounts solely for the opening bonus, then closing them after the bonus is received). He opens cards in both his name and mine. This is legal, as far...
PERSONAL FINANCE
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
WTVR-TV

Tips to pay down debt and manage credit

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent Bankrate survey found 54% of U.S. adults carry a balance on credit cards and say it could take years to get their balances to zero. Today, Daniel R. Hill, Certified Financial Planner with Hill Wealth Strategies shares a few ways viewers can help pay down their debt and sustain excellent credit. For more information on Daniel Hill and Hill Wealth Strategies, visit his website.
RICHMOND, VA
Kiplinger

Don't Get Too Hung Up on a Retirement Savings Number

The internet abounds with retirement calculators that will help you estimate the size of the nest egg you'll need so that you don't outlive your retirement savings. It makes sense. Business gurus tell us you can't improve what you don't measure. We set other measurable goals in our lives so...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET

