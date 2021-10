Opening up about her new album ALPHA, K-pop star CL talked about how she has never been able to let go of the underdog mentality. After a long hiatus, K-pop star CL returned this week with her album ALPHA, her debut solo studio album. The album marks a new era for one of K-pop’s biggest stars, who went solo in 2019 after an imposed hiatus and disagreements with her previous agency, YG Entertainment. Despite the reinvention and massive success that’s followed, CL says she’s been unable to let go of her underdog mentality.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO