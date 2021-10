While Halloween might not have come quite yet, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are already getting into the holiday season with their new single, "Santa Can't You Hear Me." Bringing sleigh rides and jingling bells, Clarkson and Grande trade off verses as they bring about Christmas magic and strong harmonies. The two coaches on The Voice once again prove their talent and what makes them such incredible powerhouses as they search for love and perfectly blend their vocals for a captivating listen.

