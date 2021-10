Memorial benches for civil rights leader Harvey Westbrook, educator Annie Lee Haywood and gospel recording artist Monty Thomas will be dedicated at Elgin City Hall, 310 North Main Street, on Thursday, Octobre 14 at 6:30 p.m. during Sip, Shop & Stroll. All are invited to share in this dedication, which is hosted by the NAACP Elgin Branch 6174 and the City of Elgin Main Street Program. The dedication will be presented by Reverend D.W. Townsend and Elgin Mayor Ron Ramirez.Read more about the memorial benches and the accomplishments of Westbrook, Haywood and Thomas in next week’s edition of the Elgin ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO