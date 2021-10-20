Three truths three weeks before Mississippi State men’s basketball tips off

The 2021-22 season will be Mississippi State coach Ben Howland's seventh in Starkville. AP Photo | James Crisp

STARKVILLE — As it usually does in the heart of football season, college basketball is shortly on the horizon.

The Mississippi State men’s team was projected to finish No. 8 in the SEC in Tuesday’s preseason media poll, though the team made it clear two weeks ago it has higher expectations for itself.

With the MSU opening its season three weeks from today, here are three truths heading into the year:

Iverson Molinar’s All-SEC projections are just a start

Mississippi State has brought in shiny recruits such as Rocket Watts from Michigan State or Garrison Brooks from North Carolina, but the team is still led by junior guard Iverson Molinar.

Molinar was named to the All-SEC first team by the media Tuesday after finishing fourth in the conference in scoring last season (16.7 points).

Most NBA projections have Molinar as a second round pick with potential to be a late-first rounder.

Among Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen, Kentucky’s Tyty Washington, Alabama's Jaden Shackelord and Jahvon Quinerly along with Molinar, the competition for the conference’s top guard is bound to be an exciting one.

For Molinar, the next step revolves less around his production on the court.

“Being more vocal,” Molinar said was his goal this year. “Just involving my team a little bit more and bringing them together. Something I’ve been working on and am still working on is making plays for others — making sure I see the open guy as the point guard.”

It’s an important season for Ben Howland

Ben Howland is entering his seventh season at the helm, and questions will be raised if success doesn't follow.

Mississippi State has made one tournament appearance in his tenure and that included a first round loss as a 5-seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

MSU finished as the runner-up in the NIT last season and with the additions of those aforementioned transfers, expectations are high for the team.

Mississippi State received votes in the preseason AP poll.

Howland was brought in after a run at UCLA which featured coaching players such as Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love, but another year without a tournament bid could add some heat to his seat.

Howland hasn’t shied away from saying his expectations are just as high as fans or outsiders may believe.

Rocket Watts’ in-season adjustment will be crucial

Watts showed potential to be a formidable college starter in his freshman season at Michigan State, but a torn labrum unbeknownst to him limited him last year.

With an expected return in mid-November, how he adjusts to a new team after a limited offseason could dictate how a difficult nonconference slate goes for the Bulldogs.

Transferring isn’t new to Watts who moved from Old Redford academy in Detroit to SPIRE Academy in Ohio for his senior year of high school.

He was regarded as a four-star player out of high school by 247Sports.