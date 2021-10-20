CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Three truths three weeks before Mississippi State men’s basketball tips off

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQFP4_0cXRSy9D00
The 2021-22 season will be Mississippi State coach Ben Howland's seventh in Starkville.  AP Photo | James Crisp

STARKVILLE — As it usually does in the heart of football season, college basketball is shortly on the horizon.

The Mississippi State men’s team was projected to finish No. 8 in the SEC in Tuesday’s preseason media poll, though the team made it clear two weeks ago it has higher expectations for itself.

With the MSU opening its season three weeks from today, here are three truths heading into the year:

Iverson Molinar’s All-SEC projections are just a start

Mississippi State has brought in shiny recruits such as Rocket Watts from Michigan State or Garrison Brooks from North Carolina, but the team is still led by junior guard Iverson Molinar.

Molinar was named to the All-SEC first team by the media Tuesday after finishing fourth in the conference in scoring last season (16.7 points).

Most NBA projections have Molinar as a second round pick with potential to be a late-first rounder.

Among Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen, Kentucky’s Tyty Washington, Alabama's Jaden Shackelord and Jahvon Quinerly along with Molinar, the competition for the conference’s top guard is bound to be an exciting one.

For Molinar, the next step revolves less around his production on the court.

“Being more vocal,” Molinar said was his goal this year. “Just involving my team a little bit more and bringing them together. Something I’ve been working on and am still working on is making plays for others — making sure I see the open guy as the point guard.”

»'Sky's the limit': High expectations for MSU men's hoops

It’s an important season for Ben Howland

Ben Howland is entering his seventh season at the helm, and questions will be raised if success doesn't follow.

Mississippi State has made one tournament appearance in his tenure and that included a first round loss as a 5-seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

MSU finished as the runner-up in the NIT last season and with the additions of those aforementioned transfers, expectations are high for the team.

Mississippi State received votes in the preseason AP poll.

Howland was brought in after a run at UCLA which featured coaching players such as Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love, but another year without a tournament bid could add some heat to his seat.

Howland hasn’t shied away from saying his expectations are just as high as fans or outsiders may believe.

Rocket Watts’ in-season adjustment will be crucial

Watts showed potential to be a formidable college starter in his freshman season at Michigan State, but a torn labrum unbeknownst to him limited him last year.

With an expected return in mid-November, how he adjusts to a new team after a limited offseason could dictate how a difficult nonconference slate goes for the Bulldogs.

Transferring isn’t new to Watts who moved from Old Redford academy in Detroit to SPIRE Academy in Ohio for his senior year of high school.

He was regarded as a four-star player out of high school by 247Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Criminal complaint accuses Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Assault on flight attendant 'one of the worst' in airline's history, American Airlines CEO says

(CNN) — A coast-to-coast flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday night after a passenger "physically assaulted a flight attendant," American Airlines said in a statement. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Santa Ana, California, landed in Denver safely where police "removed and apprehended the passenger," the airline said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
NBC News

The plan to tax billionaires like Elon Musk is dead — for now. Why it should be revived.

The United States is home to approximately 700 billionaires — the most of any country. When the so-called Billionaires Income Tax, which would have required people in that demographic to pay yearly taxes on their assets (like stocks) that increase in value, was recently proposed to help fund President Joe Biden’s spending bill, some were quick to categorize it as the latest progressive stunt or say that the bill was “dead on arrival.” But tackling this type of wealth tax is necessary — and it’s something Democrats have worked toward for nearly four decades.
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Biden's Build Back Better bill: What made it in and what was stripped out

The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Biden set for audience with Pope Francis in a meeting heavy with symbolism for America's second Catholic president

Rome (CNN) — The last time President Joe Biden visited the Vatican, he was still reeling from the loss of his son Beau to cancer a year earlier. The reason for his 2016 visit was the Third International Regenerative Medicine Conference, and -- in a speech delivered with a massive bronze sculpture of the Resurrection as his backdrop -- Biden made an impassioned call for developing new cures for the disease that took his son's life.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Garrison Brooks
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
364
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy