‘Foe’: Garth Davis’ Sci-Fi Thriller Stars Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal & Has Been Acquired By Amazon

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Stream Macbeth, Starring James McArdle & Saoirse Ronan. Can't get to London to see Macbeth, starring James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan, at the Almeida Theatre? The production will be available to stream from October 27 through October 30. Olivier Award nominee McArdle takes on the title role with Academy Award nominee Ronan as Lady Macbeth. Directed by Yaël Farber, the cast of this production of the Shakespeare tragedy also includes Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara, and Richard Rankin, alongside child actors Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai. Get tickets to view it here.
