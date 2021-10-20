CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Watch: TXT’s Yeonjun And Taehyun Cover The Kid LAROI And Justin Bieber’s “STAY”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun have blessed fans’ ears with a gorgeous new cover!. On October 20, Yeonjun and Taehyun released...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Roy Woods Puts His Spin On Justin Bieber's "Peaches"

It looks like Roy Woods season is coming up. The Brampton singer hasn't released a full studio album in nearly four years but fans have not been without any new music. Over the years, he shared a handful of singles and his 2020 project, Dem Times that got many people through the pandemic. However, he's also brought back the fan-favorite RoyMixes. Tackling some of the biggest songs out, Woods puts his own spin on the records and transforms them into something else.
MUSIC
Montclarion

Fans Enter Justin Bieber’s World in His Newest Concert Film

Justin Bieber, a pop sensation and Grammy Award-winning artist, took the stage on New Year’s Eve in 2020 for the first time in three years. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic soared throughout the world, everything continued to shut down and artists in the music industry like Bieber became innovative. With...
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlepi.com

BTS, Justin Bieber Lead MTV EMA Nominations

Justin Bieber is the frontrunner at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) with eight nominations, while Korean phenomenon BTS are nominated in the best pop, best group, biggest fans and best K-Pop categories. Bieber’s nods include best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his hits “Peaches,” featuring...
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Justin Bieber's Ready To Start A Family, But Hailey Seems To Have 'Changed Her Mind' About The Timing, Says Source: 'She's At The Top Of Her Game Right Now'

Now that Justin and Hailey Bieber have celebrated their third wedding anniversary, the crooner’s more desperate than ever to start a family — but his wife isn't on board just yet. Article continues below advertisement. When the "Baby" singer, 27, and supermodel stunner, 24, tied the knot in September 2018,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Idina Menzel
Billboard

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Keeps Atop Global Charts, Lisa's 'Money' Hits Top 10

Billboard's two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently finished their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.
MUSIC
NME

CL reveals 2NE1’s ‘I Am The Best’ was originally a collaboration with Justin Bieber

CL has revealed that 2NE1‘s iconic 2011 hit song ‘I Am The Best’ had originally featured Justin Bieber. Yesterday (October 20), the singer-rapper held a live countdown event in celebration of the release of her debut studio album ‘ALPHA’ on TikTok, where she had shared several snippets of past unreleased versions of songs from both herself and 2NE1.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txt#The Kid Laroi#Yeonjun And Taehyun Cover#Ichart#Korean
highlandernews.org

Justin Bieber: A Rise From the Ashes

The name “Justin Bieber” carries weight among different generations, whether young or old. Bieber began his life with humble beginnings, hailing from Stratford, Canada, raised by a single mother. As a child, Bieber was fairly normal, playing games and sports with his friends. However, his talent for music set him apart from his peers. He played music on the streets of Stratford, sitting on the steps at the local mall and singing to anyone walking by who was willing to listen. Bieber also uploaded videos of him performing covers of famous songs on YouTube, and that’s when he found fame. Music manager Scooter Braun happened to stumble upon Bieber’s videos and proceeded to immediately fly him and his mother out to Atlanta to sign him to a record deal. At the tender age of twelve, Bieber was catapulted into the spotlight, and the craziness of superstardom soon followed his every move.
MUSIC
Mashed

This Comforting Dish Is Justin Bieber's Favorite Food

His hit song "Yummy" may technically be written about his wife Hailey Bieber, but there is another thing Justin Bieber finds yummy: spaghetti Bolognese. During one of his first interviews, back before he was even a household name, ABC News wanted to know all the basics about Justin, from where he grew up to what his favorite food was. "Spaghetti Bolognese," he replied to the latter without skipping a beat. Though he's skyrocketed to fame since then, spaghetti Bolognese remains a constant in the pop star's life. Years later, he told Glamour that he loves the dish so much, he'd want it as his last meal on earth.
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Adele, Justin Bieber, BTS among top nominees for 2021 People’s Choice Awards

So far this year, Adele’s put out exactly one single, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting a bunch of nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The “Easy On Me” singer is up for Female Artist of 2021, Song of 2021 and Video of 2021 at the annual ceremony, which will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Who are The Kid LAROI’s parents?

Inarguably Australia’s hugest music icon export of the moment, The Kid LAROI continues to dominate charts and hearts. Before he found fame, The Kid LAROI came from very humble beginnings. There’s a chance that you weren’t following The Kid LAROI’s trajectory to fame, but it’s important to know that a...
CELEBRITIES
matadornetwork.com

It took a murder and Justin Bieber to legalize Bogotá’s street art scene

Colombia has emerged from its darkest days of gang warfare and violent crime to become a compelling destination for travelers. And Bogotá’s street art scene is one of the major crowd drivers to the nation. The Colombian civil war began to de-escalate at the beginning of this century and in...
LIFESTYLE
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Second Child: See Baby's First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the R&B hitmaker revealed on Instagram that Goicoechea -- with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo -- gave birth to their newborn on Sept. 29. He shared a black-and-white close-up photo of Sire's precious nose and mouth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy