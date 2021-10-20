Hydrographic Survey Software Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Syqwest, Teledyne Marine, EdgeTech

In the United States, energy drinks' consumption has gained immense popularity among the millennial population over the last decade, and it has now become a multibillion-dollar industry. It is an integral part of social gatherings, parties, and celebrations in the United States. An energy drink contains stimulant compounds, usually caffeine, which is marketed as providing mental and physical stimulation. It is not carbonated and contains sugar, other sweeteners, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids. According to Renub Research, United States Energy Drink Market will be US$ 28.25 Billion by 2027.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO