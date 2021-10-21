SLM (SLM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO