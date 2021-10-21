CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLM (SLM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.06...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. GUIDANCE:. HealthStream sees FY2021 revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HomeStreet (HMST) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q3 EPS by 52c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.80

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Newmarket (NEU) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Shutterstock (SSTK) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c; Raises FY Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.84 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

O-I Glass (OI) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c, Offers Q4 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

3M Co. (MMM) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c, Updates FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported Q3 EPS of $2.45, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. GUIDANCE:. 3M Co. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Trims FY Revenue Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GUIDANCE:. Xerox Corp. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Turning Point Brands (TPB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HNI Corp. (HNI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $586.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:. Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

