SLM (SLM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. GUIDANCE:. HealthStream sees FY2021 revenue...
Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HomeStreet (HMST) click here.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) click here.
Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Newmarket (NEU) click here.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)...
Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.84 million.
Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.
3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported Q3 EPS of $2.45, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. GUIDANCE:. 3M Co. sees...
Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GUIDANCE:. Xerox Corp. sees...
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $586.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:. Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to...
