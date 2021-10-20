Rehabilitation Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants RehabCare, Niva Medical, Physiotherapy Associates

Mechatronics and robotics courses involve the core concept of mechatronics and robotics system design and various other programming skills. Mechatronic is a vital part of physical automation, computer vision, computing engineering, and other industrial applications. The course is available on a full-time and diploma basis which covers vast knowledge industry standards to program a range of peripherals such as optical sensors, smart actuators, distance detectors, etc. The course provided the experience of using a Robot Operating System (ROS) on the board computer to carry out SLAM operations, robot simulation, and autonomous navigation. It can be used for careers in automation/robotics, manufacturing, automotive engineering, healthcare & medical and other fields.

