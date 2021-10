Global Data Center RFID Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Center RFID Market.The Data center RFID uses RFID technology for management and monitoring of the critical and highly expensive assets, including routers, servers, tape media, and other IT assets in a data center. The Data center RFID solutions offer asset management, integration services, and environmental monitoring. The active RFID conveys information from asset tags to a management system, offering useful data. Besides monitoring and tracking of assets, the technology allows end-users to read multiple tags instantaneously, thus improving the efficiency of operations.

