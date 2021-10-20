CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby sea turtles leave last nest of season at Ocracoke

By WCTI Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE, Dare County (WCTI) — Ocracoke Island's last remaining...

WCVB

600-pound leatherback sea turtle rescued, released on Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — A 600-pound leatherback sea turtle is back in the ocean after three Massachusetts organizations cooperated to rescue the animal. The leatherback was rescued Sunday from a mudflat along the Herring River in Wellfleet. The Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary worked to keep the animal from drifting with the tide.
WELLFLEET, MA
thesandpaper.net

Giant Sea Turtle Stuck in Holgate Rocks

Last week, Beach Haven resident Bob Nish was walking along the beach in Holgate when something on a jetty caught his eye. It was a gigantic sea turtle, wedged between the rocks. “I was curious to see if it was still living, but as I got closer, I could tell...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
wgxa.tv

600-pound sea turtle rescued, returned to ocean after getting stranded

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, Mass. -- A huge turtle is back in the ocean thanks to a group of volunteers who gave a helping hand. The Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary shared the heartwarming rescue. Wildlife officials state that the 600-pound leatherback sea turtle became stranded along the Herring River in...
WELLFLEET, MA
News4Jax.com

Rare two-headed turtle hatches at Cape Cod nesting site

BARNSTABLE, Mass. – A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking -- with all six of its legs!. The pair is being held at Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago at a protected nesting site. Wildlife experts said this turtle is a threatened species in the area.
ANIMALS
coastalbreezenews.com

Eagle Nesting Season is Here!

Eagle nesting season officially began October 1, 2021. Two of the nests monitored for Audubon Eagle Watch already have some activity. Two separate pairs of eagles are completely rebuilding their nests due to deterioration. The pair on the Norfolk pine are different from the pair in the Australian pine and bringing in the grasses for the nest. They are springing into action!
ANIMALS
seaislenews.com

Hundreds of Baby Turtles Released in Sea Isle

Each year diamondback terrapins are uncovered from sandy nesting boxes in Sea Isle City. A group of volunteers, headed by Steve and Susan Ahern, of the Sea Isle Terrapin Rescue organization, spend an October day digging in the sand to unearth tiny turtles. On Saturday, hundreds of hatchlings, 365 to...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocracokeobserver.com

Sea turtle stranding training at the Ocracoke Community Center this Sunday

Those wishing to volunteer this winter in rescuing cold-stunned and stranded sea turtles will have the opportunity to get training this Sunday (Oct. 17), 1 p.m. in the Ocracoke Community Center, 999 Irvin Garrish Highway. The session will last approximately two hours. Karen Clark, wildlife biologist for North Carolina Wildlife...
OCRACOKE, NC
WRAL News

'Hard-headed little guy': Sea turtle gets an autopsy

A few feet away from the turquoise water, about 17 UNC-Chapel Hill undergraduates form a loose semicircle, with the breeze fluttering their T-shirts and shorts. They’re at UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences, standing on a loading dock that hoists wooden pallets and nitrogen gas tanks and 80-below-zero freezers. A sour...
WILDLIFE
Florida Star

VIDEO: Flipping Marvelous: Huge Stranded Turtle Saved And Returned To Sea

An endangered leatherback sea turtle was released back into the wild after being rescued by animal lovers. Footage shows the massive creature slowly inching its way toward the water as well-wishers watch from the shore on Oct. 12. The images were shared online by the International Fund for Animal Welfare,...
ANIMALS
keysweekly.com

HOMEWARD BOUND: SKEETER THE GREEN SEA TURTLE RETURNS TO THE OCEAN

Skeeter, a juvenile green sea turtle rescued off Big Torch Key in March, returned to her ocean home on Saturday, Oct. 9. Skeeter was treated at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon for fibropapillomatosis. After a treatment including tumor removal surgeries, broad spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood, Skeeter is now tumor free and back to good health. She was released off Sombrero Beach in Marathon at noon with an enthusiastic crowd cheering her on. A crew from Nickelodeon filmed Skeeter’s release for an upcoming Nick News segment that will air on Nov. 10.
MARATHON, FL
amisun.com

Turtle season ends with good results

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The 2021 sea turtle nesting season is over on the Island, with the final known nest hatching Thursday, Oct. 14, according to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring statistician Pete Gross. In every category, the numbers were better this year than the 20-year average...
ANNA MARIA, FL
OBA

Kemp's Ridley sea turtle accidentally hooked in Orange Beach

Orange Beach Wildlife folks rescue a hooked Kemp's Ridley sea turtle. The report below is from the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks... This endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was accidentally hooked by a fisherman on our beach this morning. Thankfully he knew exactly what to do and reported the incident immediately!
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Nature.com

Saving hawksbill sea turtles from rats, cats and Hurricane Ida

You have full access to this article via your institution. It was turtle-nesting season when this photograph was taken one night in June. I am on Needham’s Point beach measuring a critically endangered female hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata). As field director of the Barbados Sea Turtle Project, I run the day-to-day conservation activities and train and manage volunteers.
ANIMALS
WESH

Sea turtles have already laid 780 nests on county beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season ends Sunday, Oct. 31 and in Volusia County, it's been a very good year. There are still 19 nests on the beach where tiny hatchlings are expected to push their way out of eggshells and make a run for the water. Besides...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
portasouthjetty.com

Sea turtle release is Saturday

Head down to the beach on Saturday, Oct. 30, if you want to see several sea turtles get new leases on life in the wild. The ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep) will release five sea turtles at the beach in Port Aransas on Saturday, Oct. 30. The public is invited. The release will take place at 10 a.m. at Pole 35. […]
The Free Press

2-headed baby turtle thrives at Massachusetts animal refuge

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago. A threatened species in the state, this turtle is feeding well on blood worms and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

