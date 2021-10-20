Baby sea turtles leave last nest of season at Ocracoke

Skeeter, a juvenile green sea turtle rescued off Big Torch Key in March, returned to her ocean home on Saturday, Oct. 9. Skeeter was treated at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon for fibropapillomatosis. After a treatment including tumor removal surgeries, broad spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood, Skeeter is now tumor free and back to good health. She was released off Sombrero Beach in Marathon at noon with an enthusiastic crowd cheering her on. A crew from Nickelodeon filmed Skeeter’s release for an upcoming Nick News segment that will air on Nov. 10.

