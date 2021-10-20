Web-Scale IT Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Sophos, Cisco Systems

The service discovery software helps automate the detection of services within a computer network. It connects clustered containers to service providers by identifying their host, name, or link. These solutions allow applications within containers to communicate and integrate data with registered services. Connecting containers to microservices can help save development time by offering base-level code that can allow companies to develop simpler, monolithic applications. Each microservice provides a piece of an application's core functions. These are combined in the cloud but interact independently. This allows new microservices to be added or removed without disrupting other components of the application's functionality.

