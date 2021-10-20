Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market See Expanding Opportunity in Post-Pandemic Commercial Market | Celtic Linen,V-linen Pvt. Ltd.,Raenco Mills

The global carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products. Aircraft operating in aviation and defense sectors require strength and need to be light weight to function efficiently.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO