Library Automation Service and System Market to See Stunning Growth | ExLibris, Innovative Interfaces, PrimaSoft

The global sales of LED work lights market reached close to 1 million units in 2018, unveils the new research report on the LED work lights market by PMR. According to the study, the LED work lights market is estimated to grow by 3.5% CAGR in 2029. Rising consumers' inclination towards high efficiency and lower maintenance products is expected to boost the LED work lights market. According to the analysis, End-users of industrial, commercial as well as residential lighting systems have been expecting high efficiency, quality, longevity, durability, and lower maintenance in the lighting products they use. Which is driving the growth of the LED work lights market. Furthermore, a Factors such as increased portability and ergonomic design are expected to drive consumer demand, contributing to the build-up of the LED work lights market by 2029. The global LED work lights market reflected a value of US$ 9.0 Bn in 2018, and is projected to extent the LED work lights market valuation of US$ 13.3 Bn by the end of the 2029.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO