Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable photo of sons after exciting day

Anne Burrell is swapping out her apron and chef's hat for a wedding dress and veil, and the soon-to-be Mrs. is melting people's hearts with a pre-wedding Instagram post. Per People Magazine, the star chef of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" got engaged to Stuart Claxton, who works for Univision, last year during the pandemic. Before they found each other on the Bumble dating app, Burrell didn't expect to hear wedding bells in her future. After announcing her engagement, she explained to People, "Once you get to be a woman of 50 years old, you don't really think that marriage is going to be on the plate for you. I was always really focused on my career and marriage was never a huge thing in my life that I was looking for. Then when I met Stuart, my opinion about all that changed."

