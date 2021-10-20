CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable photo of sons after exciting day

By Diane Shipley
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Jones will no doubt have wowed her fans with her latest photo of her sons, which couldn't have been any cuter. The One Show star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of Teddy, four, and Kit, two, who were sweetly washing some small pumpkins in a...

Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
HollywoodLife

Sonja Morgan & Lookalike Daughter Quincy Stun In Photoshoot For Her 21st Birthday — Watch

Sonja Morgan posed with daughter Quincy for her 21st birthday photoshoot and fans couldn’t tell who was who!. We know “ageless” was a term co-opted by The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer for her skincare business, but her RHONY co-star, Sonja Morgan, continues to fully embody that sentiment. The 57-year-old posed with her daughter, Quincy, 21, in an Instagram video on Thursday, October 7 to celebrate Quincy’s 21st birthday, and fans pointed out how gorgeous Sonja looked as well!
Hello Magazine

Izzy and Harry Judd reveal newborn son's adorable name

On Monday, Izzy and Harry Judd shared the joyous news that they had welcomed their third child together, a sweet baby boy. And the couple have wasted no time in revealing their son's name, as on Tuesday the pair took to Instagram to share that they'd called their newborn Lockie. In a sweet post, Izzy shared some photos of the couple's other children, Lola and Kit. "Back home… Lola and Kit, meet your brother Lockie," she wrote. "Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd, 11th October 2021, 7lbs 8oz." She then paid a tribute to fans, saying: "Thank you so much for all your kind messages yesterday! Xx"
Mashed

Anne Burrell Melts Hearts With Her Pre-Wedding Instagram Kiss

Anne Burrell is swapping out her apron and chef's hat for a wedding dress and veil, and the soon-to-be Mrs. is melting people's hearts with a pre-wedding Instagram post. Per People Magazine, the star chef of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" got engaged to Stuart Claxton, who works for Univision, last year during the pandemic. Before they found each other on the Bumble dating app, Burrell didn't expect to hear wedding bells in her future. After announcing her engagement, she explained to People, "Once you get to be a woman of 50 years old, you don't really think that marriage is going to be on the plate for you. I was always really focused on my career and marriage was never a huge thing in my life that I was looking for. Then when I met Stuart, my opinion about all that changed."
Hello Magazine

Ayda Field's children twin in the most adorable way in new photo

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams share four children together, and on Friday the mum-of-four posted an adorable snap showing two of her children, Charlie and Teddy, twinning. In the photo, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, they were both stood together in a pair of Veja trainers, which featured a striking pattern with blue and red colouring. The velcro shoes were already fastened, as the doting mum wrote: "Coco and Teddy #twinning." And it wasn't just their shoes where they were twinning, as they also had an identical pair of white socks on.
Hello Magazine

10 rare photos of Rachel Riley's adorable baby girl Maven

Countdown's Rachel Riley is expecting her second baby with husband Pasha Kovalev and their 22-month-old old daughter Maven must be so excited about becoming a big sister. We don't often see photos of the couple's daughter, but when Rachel does share personal snaps on her Instagram page, her followers adore the sweet pictures.
Hello Magazine

Alex Jones' son Kit meets his 'hero' – and it's adorable

On Monday, The One Show's Alex Jones treated her children to an adorable family day out, during which son Kit, two, met his 'hero'. The mum-of-three shared some beautiful shots of Kit stood with children's book character the Gruffalo, and while the beast stared at the camera, Kit appeared to be a little more distracted by its big clawed feet. The youngster was appropriately dressed for the cold day out, wearing a bobble hat, with a cute fox design on the flaps, a blue jacket and some blue trousers with an animal design on them; he even had a sweet pair of wellington boots on.
Hello Magazine

James Jordan melts hearts with baby Ella's adorable Halloween costume

Halloween is fast approaching, and while many of us may still be deciding on our costumes, former Strictly professional James Jordan has already sorted one for his young daughter Ella. The 43-year-old was picking his daughter up from a Halloween party when he shared some adorable clips of her costume....
Hello Magazine

Alex Jones' stylish London home is a haven for three kids – photos

The One Show host Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson have recently expanded their family – and their home offers plenty of space to raise their three young children. The TV star lives in a Victorian property in London with her sons Teddy and Kit and baby daughter Annie. She renovated the interior in 2016 but made sure to maintain many of the period features. From log burners to sash windows, keep scrolling to take a look inside Alex's stunning home...
E! News

Scott Disick Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Reign Getting Into the Holiday Spirit

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sweet Letter From Son Reign. Reign Disick is making his list and checking it twice. If you thought you were getting into the yuletide spirit just a tad bit early, rest assured you are not alone. Reign's dad, Scott Disick, shared a cute snap of the 6-year-old thumbing through the pages of a catalog on Oct. 26, captioning the Instagram Story photo, "Hanukkah shopping." And by the looks of it, it's quite clear that Reign already has a head start on what he's hoping to receive this holiday season—considering his laser-sharp focus.
Hello Magazine

Alex Jones wows in sleek suit and M&S shirt 8 weeks after giving birth

Alex Jones never fails to amaze us! The mother-of-three recently gave birth to her beautiful daughter Annie just eight weeks ago, and already looks incredible. The 44-year-old hosted the 2021 BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday and looked delightful in her outfit. WATCH: Alex Jones left flustered after...
goodhousekeeping.com

Lorraine Kelly shares adorable photo of Angus as a newborn pup

Lorraine Kelly's dog Angus is quite the celebrity, along with regular appearances on her Instagram the pup has had the odd TV cameo and even joined Lorraine on magazine covers. He's a real VIP (very important pup). We can't quite believe he's only just turning four!. In honour of Angus's...
Hello Magazine

The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Scott, Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, more

From Alex Scott and Alex Jones to Matt Baker and Gethin Jones, The One Show hosts often reveal glimpses of their home lives on social media. Naturally, they live in some seriously beautiful properties, and since the pandemic began we've seen more than ever before as the presenters spent more time indoors. Take a look through some of the most impressive photos…
Hello Magazine

Charley Webb and her children give husband surprise makeover in sweet clip

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are doting parents to three children, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, two, and on Tuesday they treated Matthew to a small makeover. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories the mum-of-three showed Matthew sat in the family home as his children...
