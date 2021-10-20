Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 just hit its lowest price yet

This slim soundbar from Samsung is currently available for its lowest price ever at Newegg, down to just $298. This 38-inch soundbar comes packed with 9 forward-firing speakers and a wireless subwoofer for a soundbar that punches well above its weight. There are a couple of things to keep in mind, however. This soundbar only comes equipped with a single HDMI input and output port, so you’ll need to rely on a switcher, or utilize the built-in Bluetooth connectivity if you’re using this soundbar for multiple devices. Another small drawback is the lack of additional rear-channel speakers, which shouldn’t be an issue for smaller rooms, but if you have a particularly large living room, you may want to invest in a pair of tertiary speakers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO