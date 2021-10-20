CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 just hit its lowest price yet

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Apple Watch alternatives to buy. This week, Samsung's next-gen smartwatch is at its best price yet. For a limited time, you can buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS/LTE) for $379 from Amazon. Usually, it retails for $429, so you're saving...

www.laptopmag.com

itechpost.com

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: Stream Date and Where to Watch Online

The tech giant company Samsung released official news that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event is coming our way on October 20. The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was broadcasted live on Samsung's YouTube channel last August. As expected of the event, Samsung launched new devices that will be added...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The M1 Mac Mini has dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The Mac Mini is already Apple’s most affordable desktop computer, which makes today’s discount an even better deal. Right now, you can grab the 2020 Mac Mini with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for its lowest price to date. Typically $899, Amazon is currently taking $150 off in total and bringing the price down to $750, a discount you’ll see at checkout. Note, however, that the 256GB version is also on sale for $600 instead of its typical $700.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung aims to double its Exynos shipments ahead of Galaxy S22 launch

Samsung and AMD are joining hands to work on Samsung’s new Exynos processor, which will support RDNA2 graphics — AMD’s latest graphics architecture coming to mobile devices for the first time. The new processor is rumored to be included on the future Galaxy S22, though many of those details are still up in the air. AMD gave an overview of the features and revealed that its RDNA2 will include ray tracing and variable-rate shading, allowing it to offer higher-fidelity graphics and improved power efficiency.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The most common Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 problems and how to fix them

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series brings a shiny new OS and a more significant focus on health tracking than ever before. We’ve already called it the best Samsung smartwatch you can buy, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t without its issues. This article will detail some common Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 problems and how you can fix them. We recommend visiting our original Samsung Galaxy Watch problems and solutions hub if you own an older Tizen-powered Samsung smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

Snag a Samsung soundbar for its lowest price ever from Newegg

This slim soundbar from Samsung is currently available for its lowest price ever at Newegg, down to just $298. This 38-inch soundbar comes packed with 9 forward-firing speakers and a wireless subwoofer for a soundbar that punches well above its weight. There are a couple of things to keep in mind, however. This soundbar only comes equipped with a single HDMI input and output port, so you’ll need to rely on a switcher, or utilize the built-in Bluetooth connectivity if you’re using this soundbar for multiple devices. Another small drawback is the lack of additional rear-channel speakers, which shouldn’t be an issue for smaller rooms, but if you have a particularly large living room, you may want to invest in a pair of tertiary speakers.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Snap up this Cosori air fryer for its lowest price ever

The best air fryer ensures you can prepare crisp, crunchy foods such as fries and chicken wings without the gallons of oil usually required for deep frying. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome. In the UK, Amazon has slashed 20%...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Samsung's stylish Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at a decent discount at last

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Even though the holiday season is technically still a way off, Amazon remains the gift that keeps on giving in terms of tech bargains, following up its latest Galaxy Watch 4 discounts with the first-ever notable deal on Samsung's other high-end 2021 wearable device.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung unveils Maison Kitsune-styled Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2

On the heels of releasing its Thom Browne-styled wearables, Samsung unveiled new Maison Kitsuné editions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 on Wednesday, each featuring the music-meets-fashion label's signature fox logo. The announcement came at a virtual Unpacked 2, where the company also revealed that it's letting shoppers buy and customize their Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones for $1,100,
BEAUTY & FASHION

