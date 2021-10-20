CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

$1 Million Reward Offered For Information On Tennessee Man's Murder

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zK4i_0cXRKY6l00
Photo: Getty Images

A reward for information regarding the unsolved murder of a Tennessee man has increased to $1 million.

On the six month anniversary of James "Jim" Grimes ' death, family and friends gathered Tuesday (October 19) to honor his memory and announced the increased reward in hopes of finding the person or persons responsible, News Channel 5 reports. On April 19, Jim Grimes was shot and killed near his family's bar in Lynnville in Giles County.

No one has been arrested in connection to his death, but authorities have identified a person of interest who has not been cooperative, per WKRN . The FBI and TBI are assisting in the investigation.

"We're thinking there's one piece of the puzzle that we do not have, and we're hoping that today with this news brief that it will bring that missing piece," said Lt. Shane Hunter .

Jim Grimes' wife Dawn is grateful for the community's support her family has received since her husband's death six months ago.

"I'm overwhelmed with appreciation and love, and I feel the support, and it's what our family needed," said Dawn Grimes , adding she hopes the increased reward will shine a spotlight on their fight for justice. "We hope with the announcement today that we will get the recognition that my husband deserves, and we'll get some closure with the help of technology."

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jim Grimes is encouraged to call the Giles County Sheriff's Department at 931-638-2358 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. The $1 million reward is being offered to the person with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Boyfriend of Desheena Kyle indicted for murder of missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Desheena Kyle’s boyfriend, John Bassett, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for the murder of Kyle, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said Thursday. Bassett faces charges of first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Bassett’s indictment was the result...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Giles County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Giles County, TN
WSMV

TBI: Reward offered in deadly Bedford County shooting

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crime Stoppers are offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a Bedford County homicide. Family members found 52-year-old Thouta Peter Souphom dead in the yard of a Sims Road home on the Oct. 10. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the investigation of the shooting.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#News Channel 5#Wkrn#Tbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Reward offered for information in Mitchell County arson

A fire set at a home in Pelham over a week ago has been ruled as intentionally set and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information in connection to the incident. The fire started just after 8:30 a.m. October 11 on John Collins Road left the...
thesungazette.com

Sheriff offers $10K reward for Goshen murder leads

TULARE COUNTY – Not dissimilar to a “wanted” poster in the wild west, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of two murder suspects. The killing of a Sinclair Gas Station store clerk on Sept. 19...
GOSHEN, CA
kfdi.com

Reward offered for information on Wichita drive-by shooting

Wichita police are offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Harding, east of the intersection of 13th and Oliver. Several shots were fired at a home, and an 11-year-old girl was hit while lying in her bed. She was taken to a hospital and police said her injury was not life-threatening. Four other people in the home were not hurt.
WICHITA, KS
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
787
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy