FAA Bans Flights Over Laundrie Search Site

NORTH PORT -- The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed a Temporary Flight Restriction for Venice, Florida, over the Carlton Reserve area where police have been searching for Brian Laundrie.

This coincides with reports that partial human remains have been found and the medical examiner has been called in

The FBI says it is processing "items of interest" and has scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.

Brian Laundrie has been missing for more than a month. He is wanted for bank fraud and is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming in September.

Photo: FAA

