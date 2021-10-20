CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

FAA Bans Flights Over Laundrie Search Site

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Unv4U_0cXRK1JH00

NORTH PORT -- The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed a Temporary Flight Restriction for Venice, Florida, over the Carlton Reserve area where police have been searching for Brian Laundrie.

This coincides with reports that partial human remains have been found and the medical examiner has been called in

The FBI says it is processing "items of interest" and has scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.

Brian Laundrie has been missing for more than a month. He is wanted for bank fraud and is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming in September.

Photo: FAA

Photo: FAA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
State
Florida State
Venice, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bank Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy