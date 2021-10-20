CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bids lists on the rise, but munis hold steady

By Christine Albano, Gary Siegel
bondbuyer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipal benchmark yield curves were little changed on average trading Wednesday as the primary was the focus while the Investment Company Institute reported another week of inflows into municipal bond mutual funds. There was some uncertainty and a tentative mood hanging over the market, but traders said the large...

www.bondbuyer.com

Comments / 0

Related
bondbuyer.com

Softer undertone persists in muni market, new issues the focus

Municipals saw yields rise in spots along the curve, mostly inside of 10 years, as secondary trading picked up, and more bonds were out for the bid. U.S. Treasuries moved to lower yields and equities ended in the black. Triple-A benchmark yield curves saw one to two basis point cuts....
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Largest RIAs Nationally and in Each State – 2021 Study

Over the past decade, the total number of U.S.-based registered investment advisors (RIAs) has increased by 20.29%. Total assets managed by RIAs have grown at an even steeper rate, more than doubling over the same period. Assets managed by Securities … Continue reading → The post Largest RIAs Nationally and in Each State – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold prices trying to hold on as U.S. manufacturing sector sees steady activity

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are trying to hold on to modest gains following the release of economic data that shows momentum within the U.S. manufacturing sector is holding steady. Friday the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders declined by 0.4% in September, following August’s revised increase of 1.3%....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
bondbuyer.com

Short end pressured while investors await primary for guidance

Municipals faced pressure on the short end, with the one- and two-year yields rising two basis points, while U.S. Treasuries saw gains on bonds inside five-years and equities were in the black. For municipals, Monday's session was more about readying for the primary and prepping for month-end positioning. Municipal-to-UST ratios...
MARKETS
thecentersquare.com

Ohio jobless numbers continue to hold steady

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment rate held steady for the third consecutive month, but the number of people in the workforce increased slightly, giving optimism to at least one policy group. The state’s jobless rate has remained at 5.4% since July, significantly lower than the 22.5% rate in 2020...
OHIO STATE
DailyFx

USD Holds Steady, US Consumer Confidence Shows Surprise Increase

The latest US Conference Board consumer confidence posted a surprise increase to 113.8, above expectations looking for a drop to 108.3. Meanwhile, both the present situation index and expectations index regarding business and labour market conditions both rose in October. On inflation, it was reported that while short-term inflation rose...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
Providence Business News

Citizens: R.I. business climate rebounds as national conditions hold steady

PROVIDENCE – After taking a hit earlier this year, Rhode Island’s business climate has rebounded, improving at a faster pace than nationwide conditions, according to Citizens Bank’s Quarterly Business Conditions Index published on Monday. Rhode Island’s third-quarter conditions index value of 56.5 represents an 11.4% increase over the prior quarter,...
BUSINESS
bondbuyer.com

After moves to higher yields, munis await a lighter calendar

Municipals ended Friday steady after a week of increased selling pressure that moved yields and ratios higher. Triple-A benchmark yields were left unchanged across the curve. U.S. Treasuries pared back overnight trading losses to end the week better. Barclays strategists Mikhail Foux, Clare Pickering and Mayur Patel said as Treasury...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles for direction, holds steady around 114.00 mark

USD/JPY struggled to preserve/capitalize on its modest intraday gains on Friday. A subdued USD price action turned out to be a key factor that capped the upside. Signs of stability in the equity markets, elevated US bond yields extended support. The USD/JPY pair held on to its modest intraday gains...
BUSINESS
bondbuyer.com

Selling pressure catches up and yields rise

Growing selling pressure caught up to the municipal secondary market, pushing yields higher by as much as five basis points on bonds five years and out while the five-year U.S. Treasury crossed 1.20% and the taxable market was being tested again by investor concerns about inflation. Refinitiv Lipper reported inflows...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muni Bonds#Municipal Bonds#Us Inflation#Corporate Bonds#Mta Bridges And Tunnels#U S Treasury#Ust#Refinitiv Mmd#Ice Data Services#Goldman Sachs Co
bondbuyer.com

DiNapoli strikes cautious note amid Wall Street firms' prosperity

Even as Wall Street reported its strongest first half since 2009 as workers began returning to the office, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned about an uneven recovery for New York. “Financial markets move in cycles, and profits will subside at some point,” DiNapoli said Thursday in releasing his annual report...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Hold Steady Near Multi-Month Highs

Mortgage rates began moving off longer term lows in early August and that trend has continued ever since. The September 22nd Fed Announcement (and press conference with Fed Chair Powell) served as a jumping-off point for additional volatility and upward momentum. In contrast, October has generally seen rates rise at a more gradual pace. On several occasions, they've merely held almost perfectly in line with the previous day's levels. Today is just such a day!
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady in face of rising global rates

AUD - Australian Dollar. Price action across currency markets was largely muted to start the week amid broader volatility across global equities, rates and ongoing energy market uncertainty. The AUD tracked between 0.7380 and 0.7435, unable to build on last weeks robust appreciation. The AUD fell steadily through the domestic session giving up 0.74 US cents amid a broader strengthening in global rates as investors look to adjust positions ahead of a forecasted tightening of central bank monetary policy. US 10-year yields extended beyond 1.6% to reach new highs at 1.62 before correcting lower into this morning’s open. Having found support at 0.7380 the AUD then worked to recoup the domestic session sell off, climbing back through 0.74 amid broader USD weakness.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Making bank

Good morning. The Red Sox are in the ALCS, Succession is coming back tomorrow, and a cold Dr. Pepper is waiting for us in the fridge. It's a fine day for a newsletter. *Stock data as of market close, cryptocurrency data as of 5:00pm ET. Here's what these numbers mean.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Texas' July bar exam pass rate holds steady, bucking larger trend

The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t appear to have hurt the performance of law graduates who sat for the Texas bar exam in July. The overall pass rate for that full-length, in-person exam was 68%, according to figures released Friday by the Texas Board of Law Examiners. That’s the same pass rate as the July 2019 test, which, due to COVID-19, marks the last time the bar exam was given in person in the month of July in the state.
TEXAS STATE
Government Technology

Digital Service Delivery Spikes, Holds Steady in States

SEATTLE — When keeping the lights on became physically impossible as the pandemic swept the country, technology leaders in government turned to keeping the services available. Not surprisingly, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers’s (NASCIO) annual survey of state CIO priorities in both 2020 and 2021 saw digital services climb to the No. 2 spot, second only to cybersecurity. And the importance of effective digital services hasn’t waned even though many government buildings are once again offering face-to-face options.
SEATTLE, WA
wxerfm.com

MINOR CHANGES IN NUMBERS AS COVID HOLDS STEADY

Only minor changes in the COVID-19 data were shown in Thursday’s semi-weekly update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. 39 new confirmed positive tests were outnumbered by 51 recoveries, and the active case count dropped by 12 to 762. 16,299 cases have been found in Sheboygan County so far during the pandemic.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed

EUR/USD consolidates the upside before the next leg higher, US data eyed. The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November taper, US CPI brings forward rate hike expectations. EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, gathering strength for the next push...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy