Bids lists on the rise, but munis hold steady

AUD - Australian Dollar. Price action across currency markets was largely muted to start the week amid broader volatility across global equities, rates and ongoing energy market uncertainty. The AUD tracked between 0.7380 and 0.7435, unable to build on last weeks robust appreciation. The AUD fell steadily through the domestic session giving up 0.74 US cents amid a broader strengthening in global rates as investors look to adjust positions ahead of a forecasted tightening of central bank monetary policy. US 10-year yields extended beyond 1.6% to reach new highs at 1.62 before correcting lower into this morning’s open. Having found support at 0.7380 the AUD then worked to recoup the domestic session sell off, climbing back through 0.74 amid broader USD weakness.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO