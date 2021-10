A dramatic video captured the moment a digger was used to rescue a family trapped inside a car that was being swept away in gushing floodwaters following a landslide in India’s rain-battered Uttarakhand state.Officials said that during Monday’s incident a car with passengers inside got caught in raging waters in the Lambagad nallah (ravine) near Badrinath National Highway. The terrifying visuals showed a car wedged between two huge boulders as strong floodwaters passed beneath it.Several rescue workers were seen standing by the earth-mover to help in the operation and the was eventually pulled to safety by rescuers from the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO