CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Be protective of your personal info this cybersecurity awareness month

By Natasha Williams
KIVI-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and experts are warning you to be protective of your personal information. Experts say there are a variety of risks, but one of the biggest threats to individuals is...

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

WMC Global Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month By Reminding Consumers to Report Suspicious Messages on Their Mobile Devices

Leading mobile application honors annual security awareness month by arming consumers with tools that keep their mobile devices secure from SMS spam, scams, and phishing attacks. WMC Global, a fifteen-year leader in mobile threat intelligence, is spreading the word about the rising problem of SMS phishing and what consumers can...
CELL PHONES
calhoun.edu

20 Tips to Keep Your Data Secure – Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Are you practicing safe cybersecurity habits? Calhoun CIS and Cybersecurity students have compiled this list of 20 tips to help keep your data and identity secure online. To learn more about the cybersecurity programs at Calhoun, visit the Center for Cybersecurity Education. If offered, use two-factor authentication. It adds a...
TECHNOLOGY
wmar2news

Aura - Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and Stroller in the City blogger Brianne Manz knows the importance of keeping your family safe on the internet. With kids using devices more than ever, their safety and the protection of our own banking and personal information is paramount. Aura can help give you the peace of mind of security plus the ease of knowing everything you need is in one app, backed up by great customer service.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft
wabi.tv

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: How to protect you and your family online

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - October is National Cybersecurity Month, a great time to do a check up on your digital life. TV5 sat down with Frank Appun, Professor of Cybersecurity and Project Management at Thomas College Wednesday. He gave us some key advice on how we can secure our networks...
INTERNET
WSAZ

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to cybersecurity, many may feel confident that they have basic security measures in place. Keeping software up to date, creating strong passwords, and using multi-factor authentication are all standard ways to keep your files safe; however, one key thing that often gets overlooked is backup.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wisc.edu

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Protect Your Data from Ransomware

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the CALS IT team will be promoting best practices that can protect your data and your computers. Ransomware is the number one attack method being used by cybercriminals today for their own financial gain. This type of attack involves blocking a person’s access to their personal information or critical organizational data by encrypting it, rendering the data unreadable without the proper key, which is held by the attacker and offered for payment. Higher education is as big of a target as any other business, so in addition to following best practices for protecting data and partnering with your local IT staff to manage and secure your computers, what else can you do? An answer is to make sure you have a current backup of your data.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy