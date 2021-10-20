CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI names Brian Laundrie person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito during search update

By Robert Pandolfino
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here . Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts .

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI announced Wednesday afternoon that Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

The announcement was made following the discovery of partial human remains in an area of the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County that had been underwater until recently.

“As you’re aware, the FBI and the North Port Police Department and our state and local law enforcement partners have been searching the area of the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Brian Laundrie update: Remains found in Florida park identified as Gabby Petito’s fiancé

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie , who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Petito.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17 , sparking a massive search. According to North Port police, family members said they last saw Laundrie on Sept. 13.

Law enforcement officials searching for Laundrie Wednesday said they found Laundrie’s backpack and notebook near where the remains were discovered.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by police Wednesday afternoon. The environmental park connects to the Carlton Reserve.

The search for Laundrie has been focused on the environmental park which is connected reserve for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance, death, search for Brian Laundrie

McPherson said that portions of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve will remain closed to the public due to ongoing investigation. McPherson noted evidence response teams are expected to remain on-site for several days.

“I know you have a lot of questions, but we don’t have all the answers yet. we are working diligently to get those answers for you,” McPherson said.

The Laundrie’s family attorney Steve Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents, “were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.  Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 155

Twila
6d ago

I don't believe the human remains are of Brian. I believe those items were planted by Brian along time ago. It rained for sometime there during the search.For the body remains they probably washed up or an animal stashed it for later.Think about this, Brian got back on the 1st of September. plenty of time before the parents filed him missing. Parents hiding in the home. They speak of nothing never even telling Gabby's parents she didn't come home with Brian. How odd after a month of missing his parents want to go search for him. oh and funny how they know just where to look. How many more games will the parents play? Normal loving,caring parents don't act like nothing is wrong. The child you gave birth to is missing WTH. Brian left them know that he was safe and thinks he can't be touched. Time for mom and Dad to go searching in the spot that was set up.

Reply(17)
65
Internet Troll 2.0
6d ago

I hope the parents can be charged as accessory to murder after the fact. I only 1/2 way hope it is his remains- they will find him eventually. Whatever the case may be I hope it brings some sort of closure to the Petito family. Rip Gabby, our hearts break for you and your family.

Reply(3)
30
Dee Leigh
6d ago

people are saying that if its his remains then he got off easy.I don't know? We know he's a coward, so I doubt that he took his own life. The best case scenario would be finding him alive and getting answers. The 2nd best scenario would be finding out he spent his last days cold, wet, hiding in a dark swamp, then got eaten alive by alligators and he screamed for help but nobody could hear

Reply
13
 

Related
KOIN 6 News

19-year-old killed in head-on crash with Longview bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed in a head-on crash with a bus on Tuesday. Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew tells KOIN 6 News the fatal crash happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. on 32nd Avenue near the intersection of Maryland Street. A RiverCities Transit Bus was heading north on […]
