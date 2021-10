Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) fans are a force to be reckoned with. Everybody interested in the crypto space is paying attention to the community as it continues to trend upward and really surprise investors. The token has gone from an altcoin darling with a fervent fan base to a tour de force, standing on Dogecoin’s (CCC:DOGE-USD) door. And with the crypto setting yet another all-time high early this morning, talk is getting louder once again regarding a Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) listing. Fans would like to see Shiba Inu on Robinhood. With the e-trade platform hitting a rough patch, the time could be ripe for SHIB bulls to have their way.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO