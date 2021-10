The Giants come home Sunday for their first of two consecutive home games to take on the Rams at MetLife Stadium. Here's my scouting report:. The Rams have one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL, thanks to their passing game. They rank first in the NFL in yards per play (6.71) and yards per pass play (9.02). The Rams 26.4% offensive DVOA (an advanced metric from Football Outsiders that measures offensive efficiency) is the third-highest in the NFL.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO