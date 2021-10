CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget about getting their first win. With six contests into the season, the Chicago Blackhawks are still looking for their first lead in a game. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports on a team trying to take the first step in the right direction. Extra conditioning for the Blackhawks Monday as the team looks to turn the page after a historically bad start to the season. “I don’t think the season’s ever slip away. (The) 2019 Blues were dead last in December. The sooner we can turn it around, the better. The solution is going to start in that dressing room...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO