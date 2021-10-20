CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 Targeted Alpha Therapies

By Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., EANM Congress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle and multiple doses of FPI-1966 demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in a preclinical bladder xenograft model. [225Ac]-FPI-2059 demonstrated superior efficacy against [177Lu]-IPN-1087 in a head-to-head comparison in a mouse xenograft model of colorectal cancer. Data featured in oral presentation sessions at the 34th Annual EANM Congress. HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON,...

Bigtincan Named A Leader In The Aragon Research Globe™ For Sales Coaching And Learning For The Second Consecutive Year

Bigtincan is Positioned Highest in Performance Among Vendors in the Report. BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bigtincan® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2021. To access a complimentary...
BOSTON, MA

