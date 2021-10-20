Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 Targeted Alpha Therapies
Single and multiple doses of FPI-1966 demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in a preclinical bladder xenograft model. [225Ac]-FPI-2059 demonstrated superior efficacy against [177Lu]-IPN-1087 in a head-to-head comparison in a mouse xenograft model of colorectal cancer. Data featured in oral presentation sessions at the 34th Annual EANM Congress. HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON,...homenewshere.com
