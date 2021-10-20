CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ('Scorpio Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SGN) has elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment due on its US$7,125,000 secured...

resourceworld.com

Hawkmoon launches Abitibi gold drilling, shares rise

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. [HM-CSE] said Tuesday it begun drilling on its Lava Gold property, which is located in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region of Quebec. The property covers the Lavallee 38,39, 40 and 41 showings, which expose multiple quartz veins, breccias and stockworks within the northeast trending Lavallee Shear Zone (LSZ). The property is located to the west of the Belleterre gold mining camp and its greenstone belt and is underlain by tonalite that might host potential orogenic gold-type mineralization, Hawkmoon said in a press release.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Gold Share Price Targets and Broker Ratings

While gold has started to rally into the latter part of October 2021, the precious yellow metal has had a relatively soft year, missing out on the reflation trade opportunity, as it balances the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the world’s largest economy (the US). Source: IG Charts. The...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Fiore Gold shares jump on acquisition announcement

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "This transaction will create a diversified, Americas-focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with targeted annual gold production of approximately...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sassy Announces Dividend Spinout of 8.83 Million Gander Gold Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ('Sassy' or the 'Company') (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the dividend spinout distribution (the 'Spinout') to its shareholders of an aggregate of 8,833,333 common shares (the 'Gander Shares') in the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gander Gold Corporation ('Gander'). This number of Gander Shares represents the settlement of 100% of the debt outstanding between Gander and Sassy associated with the acquisition of the Company's Newfoundland exploration properties.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Azarga Metals to Pay Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest in Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ('Azarga Metals' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZR) has delivered a notice to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ('BSRT') indicating that it wishes to exercise its option to pay the semi-annual interest owed on the US$3.5 million (fixed at C$4,692,550) convertible debt to BSRT in shares. Interest owed on 10 October 2021 is C$187,188 that will be settled by the issue of 3,743,755 common shares priced at $0.05 per share, being the closing price on 7 October 2021.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Futures vs. Options Trading

Both options and futures are advanced investment options that take your portfolio to the next level, but both work very differently. Futures vs. options, which is right for you?
MARKETS
Business Insider

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Surges 2%; Neuronetics Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.43% to 34,229.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 14,524.02. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,346.21. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,431,160 cases with around 737,580 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,001,740 cases and 451,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,590,090 COVID-19 cases with 601,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,595,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,884,230 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Not Enough Volatility? Valkyrie Files For Leveraged Bitcoin ETF

Asset manager Valkyrie Investments is apparently looking to see how far it can venture with crypto products now that U.S. federal regulators started approving Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: Valkyrie filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin futures-backed ETF...
STOCKS
Even Mix™ Expands Its Tank Mixer Products and Features

Even Mix™ announced last week that the company had added a list of new products and features to its existing lineup. The company has said that the new features are based on feedback by customers as well as things that were being worked on for quite some time in an effort to expand the product line further and its functionality. The most notable addition to the company's tank mixer is the Poly Tank geared mixers, which provide a superior mix using patented 3D mixing blades. The blades use a variable pitch which delivers results that are unlike any other mixer on the market. The mixture is then pumped in a circular motion through the container, ensuring that the items are evenly mixed. The mixer, like all others sold by the company, has been extensively tested across several materials of varying viscosities. The advanced mixing system allows businesses to mix substances of up to 2000 cps. The solids work as suspensions in the tank with the viscous materials mixed thoroughly.
SmartAsset

What Is an Investment Consultant?

An investment consultant is a financial professional who advises clients on financial goals. They support both individual and larger business clients in setting and meeting these short- and long-term goals. In a nutshell, investment consultants are trusted professionals who help … Continue reading → The post What Is an Investment Consultant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Reuters

Tesla's $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The surge in Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker's largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Introducing The Leading Digital Platform: OfferBee Home

Thinking of selling a property? A leading digital platform can provide quick solutions for home sellers and help close the deal as early as 14 days. Here's the must know about OfferBee Home that has changed the game in transforming life's most essential business with a novel, fundamentally simple way to buy and sell properties!
REAL ESTATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chamisul appears at Eiffel Tower... Global truck wraps advertisements are also operated

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Hite Jinro announced on the 26th that it is operating Chamisul wrap advertising trucks in 20 European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, and France, to expand its brand awareness. Hite Jinro is the only Korean liquor company that operates vehicle wraps for global consumers.
WORLD
SmartAsset

Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers

From doctors visits to business meetings, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted so many of our everyday interactions from in person to online. One silver lining of this dramatic change has been increased engagement when it comes to people learning about … Continue reading → The post Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Inaugurates Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/Newsvoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, announced the launch of The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021 at the BPCL Corporate Office today via a virtual webcast. The announcement was led by Meenaxi Rawat, IES Chief Vigilance Officer, BPCL....
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hyundai Motor's Q3 operating profit reaches 1.6 trillion won, down 14.8 pc

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor's operating profit in the third quarter (July-September) fell 14.8 per cent from the previous quarter to 1.6067 trillion won. It is analyzed because sales decreased by 9.9 per cent due to production delays by the semiconductor shortage. Hyundai Motor Company held...
ECONOMY

