Fall Harvest Car Show & Swap Meet heads to St. James

Two more performances left! Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, on Oct 23 and Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set off on a quest with his newly found friends and learns the power of helping others. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO