Tuxis Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 6 days ago

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tuxis Corporation (OTC PINK:TUXS) (the 'Company') today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company recorded net income of $93,897 or $0.08 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared...

MarketWatch

Centene tops Q3 estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Centene Corp. beat estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance on Tuesday, . The St. Louis-based company posted net income of $584 million, or 99 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $568 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.26, ahead of the $1.24 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $32.4 billion from $29.1 billion, also ahead of the $31.6 billion FactSet consensus. Total operating expenses came to $31.9 billion, up from $28.2 billion a year ago. The company said its managed care membership rose 5% to 26.5 million. Its health benefits ratio climbed to 88.1% from 86.4% a year ago. The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.15 and revenue of $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.11 and $124.8 billion. Shares were down 3.3% premarket but have gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
MarketWatch

UPS stock rallies after profit and revenue beats, as all business segments top forecasts

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
