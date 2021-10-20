CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare for High Natural Gas Prices This Winter

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Greenwood, spokesman for MidAmerican Energy, says prices could be double what they were just one year ago. That's when the pandemic resulted in low demand, a glut of natural gas on the...

Comments / 10

rob roberts
6d ago

Remember reading articles like this when Trump was president??? Yeah, me either...Good times...FJB

Reply(5)
13
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.35 Per Gallon On Average; $1.25 Higher Than A Year Ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of gas just keeps going up in Massachusetts. AAA reported Monday that the state average went up 8 cents from last week to reach $3.35 per gallon. The state average is now just 3 cents lower than the national average of $3.38 per gallon. AAA said high demand and more expensive crude oil prices, alongside a decline in stocks, are responsible for the climbing costs. “With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.” Gas prices have gone up for 27 straight days in the U.S., according to AAA. In Massachusetts, the average price is 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.25 higher than what it was one year ago. Click here for more on why gas prices are so expensive right now – and how you can save money.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Petrol prices shoot up to record highs

Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows.The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a litre on Sunday, beating the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p.Meanwhile, diesel prices reached 146.5p a litre on Sunday, short of its all-time high of 147.93p.AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Whether it’s down to oil producers, market speculators, Treasury taxes or struggling retailers trying to balance their margins, record pump prices must be saying to drivers with the means that it is...
