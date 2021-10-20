Prepare for High Natural Gas Prices This Winter

Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows.The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a litre on Sunday, beating the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p.Meanwhile, diesel prices reached 146.5p a litre on Sunday, short of its all-time high of 147.93p.AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Whether it’s down to oil producers, market speculators, Treasury taxes or struggling retailers trying to balance their margins, record pump prices must be saying to drivers with the means that it is...
Comments / 10