CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

A New Initiative Aims to Fuel Better Visibility of Indigenous Communities in Stock Photos

By Sara Century
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many industries temporarily shut down...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Building a better future for indigenous youth

The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. A petition to help South Dakotans vote on marijuana legalization again. South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws is petitioning to put cannabis legalization back on the 2022 ballot. Last year’s flu season was nearly...
SOCIETY
bizjournals

New initiative for female Black entrepreneurs in Ohio aims to grow their wealth, earning power after pandemic

Keena Smith wants to help female Black entrepreneurs across Ohio build more wealth while growing their businesses. Smith, the CEO of the Women’s Center for Economic Opportunity in Columbus, points to hopeful, yet troubling statistics about female Black entrepreneurs: They’re leading the way in new business starts, with women of color accounting for the fastest growth in new business starts across the U.S.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Photos#Racial Injustice
sme.org

Community of Manufacturing Builds Better Outcomes

To Michael Garner and the people at Phillips Corp., American manufacturing starts with the people, not the machine tools. A quick look at the Phillips website reveals some impressive figures. The Hanover, Md.-based supplier of manufacturing technology products and services boasts 19,080 machine tool installations (and counting), 10 Haas Factory Outlet (HFO) showrooms within the U.S., and partnerships with more than 400 Haas Technical Education Centers (HTEC) across 12 states. Similar figures exist for Phillips’ extensive presence in India and a growing footprint in mainland China, earning it the enviable title of the World’s Largest HFO.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley’s new Indigenous Community Learning Garden takes root

There’s a new garden at UC Berkeley, but for Adina Lewis and other Indigenous people in the campus community, it’s much more than flora and fauna. The Indigenous Community Learning Garden is a place where both they and native plants can connect and thrive. On 1,050 square feet in the...
BERKELEY, CA
theutcecho.com

Coming Out Cookout Aims to Increase LGBTQ+ Visibility on Campus

Chamberlain Field was full of activity Oct. 13 with tie dye, food, games, and inflatables that were available for students to enjoy. Even in the unseasonable heat, the Center for Women and Gender Equity created a welcoming environment at the Coming Out Cookout to mark National Coming Out Day, an important day for the LGBTQ+ community.
SOCIETY
beckershospitalreview.com

NOVO Health’s independent providers take advantage of new cloud-based Epic EHR installation to fuel innovation and better patient care

APPLETON, Wis. - Patients will have access to a wider range of high-quality physicians and health care providers thanks to a health records implementation launched by NOVO Health Technology Group, Focus Solutions and Medix Technology. NOVO Health, through its subsidiary NOVO Health Technology Group, entered into an agreement with Epic...
HEALTH
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Ready, Aim Move: Shepherd University initiative to encourage community wellness with outdoor walking path

SHEPHERDSTOWN — On the midway beside Shepherd University’s Student Center, community members and Shepherd University students, faculty and staff can now take a glance at the completion of the first stage in Shepherd’s newest health and wellness project, the R.A.M. Initiative. The first stage, which was the placement of the first of 12 permanent podiums featuring information about a newly marked walking/running path around Shepherd’s campus, was revealed on Friday afternoon, during a kickoff event at the site.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Inside Nova

Initiative aims to connect local seniors online

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Now more than ever, the Internet is central to our everyday lives. We depend on it to find jobs, learn and do homework, stay entertained, shop and access health information. Perhaps most importantly, we...
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Watch Elevate: Independent Agencies

Indie and Boutique agencies have become increasingly attractive due to the unique perspectives and intimacy that larger shops can’t offer. On Oct 6, independent agency leaders gathered together virtually to discuss the future of advertising, including the importance of maintaining creative spirit and resilience, what unique values are being offered and how to keep pace in an evolving industry.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy