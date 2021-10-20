A New Initiative Aims to Fuel Better Visibility of Indigenous Communities in Stock Photos

To Michael Garner and the people at Phillips Corp., American manufacturing starts with the people, not the machine tools. A quick look at the Phillips website reveals some impressive figures. The Hanover, Md.-based supplier of manufacturing technology products and services boasts 19,080 machine tool installations (and counting), 10 Haas Factory Outlet (HFO) showrooms within the U.S., and partnerships with more than 400 Haas Technical Education Centers (HTEC) across 12 states. Similar figures exist for Phillips’ extensive presence in India and a growing footprint in mainland China, earning it the enviable title of the World’s Largest HFO.
