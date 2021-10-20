This New Line Is Both Elevated and Sexy—I'm Opening My Wallet as We Speak

All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series in which Who What Wear editors, staffers, and friends describe the personal twists they're giving a particular item, style, or trend. As an elder millennial on TikTok, I often find myself cringing at some of the fashion trends making their way back onto the scene (not to mention the confusion I feel when a new dance move appears on my FYP). But when the algorithm decides to work in my favor, I'll suddenly find a trend that I like, and my faith in the app is restored. This season, I've been spotting lug-sole boots both on TikTok and in my market research. The trend isn't new per se, but this season, lug-sole boots do feel more approachable than they have in years past, and I'm here for it.
Comments / 0