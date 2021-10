It’s official: Adele is releasing her brand new album 30 on November 19th. The superstar singer shared the news on her social media minutes ago. The speculation around her much awaited return has been running wild in the last few weeks after the number 30 illuminated at various important places: the side of the Louvre in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, the Tate Modern in London, the Empire State Building in New York, the BBC office in London and more.

